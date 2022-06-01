Legacy Healthcare Announces Evaluation of Highlight® Products to Enhance Patient Safety

SKOKIE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legacy Healthcare, which manages a network of long-term and post-acute healthcare facilities in the United States, has announced a pilot of Highlight colorant for bleach wipes, an infection prevention tool to enhance the safety of their facilities’ patients and residents by making disinfection steps visible. With the Highlight colorizing platform, the facilities’ staff are empowered with a tool that enables them to self-monitor and teaches them how to self-correct during disinfection. Legacy and Kinnos, the maker of Highlight, are evaluating the facility-wide implementation of Highlight in three skilled nursing facilities.

This full-scale pilot of Highlight is the first of its kind within a post-acute or long-term care facility, where patients recover after leaving a hospital or require extended skill care. Highlight colors the disinfectant wipes used to clean rooms so that staff can confirm coverage of all surfaces, then fades in minutes if the cleaning was thorough. Acute hospitals using Highlight have reported drastic improvements in disinfection and cleaning metrics that can have an impact on infection rates. The success of this pilot will likely lead to expansion of Highlight into facilities throughout the Legacy network.

“Kinnos is proud to be working with Legacy and its commitment to using innovation to proactively keep the patients and visitors within its network safe,” says Jason Kang, CEO of Kinnos. “Our surveys show that 86% of patients would rather choose a post-acute care facility using Highlight over one that is not because it provides them confidence in the cleanliness and safety of their facility. With Highlight, Legacy can offer that same confidence.”

“Kinnos Highlight Coloring is another powerful tool, used concomitantly with an EPA-approved disinfectant to effectively clean high touch environmental surfaces and patient care equipment in our centers,” said Robert Francis Amoloria, Legacy Healthcare’s Chief Clinical Officer. “It is an effective method to help confirm optimal sanitization techniques from our staff – housekeepers, nurses, and other clinicians to augment training, competency, quality control and compliance in our infection control and prevention program.”

Legacy Healthcare manages a network of leading providers of outstanding post-acute and long-term skilled healthcare consulting services that service 61 facilities across three states. They are changing how communities and the globe look at healthcare through advanced technology and an unmatched standard of care. Legacy Healthcare has a reputation for innovation, service, and clinical sophistication in the healthcare industry. It has a strong track record of sustaining strong growth while maintaining the highest standards of care for its residents. For more information, visit: www.legacyhc.com

Kinnos pioneers color technology that revolutionizes how we use disinfectants. The company's flagship product, Highlight, is a patented and award-winning color additive platform that improves disinfection technique and compliance. Highlight's real-time color visualization has been reported in independent studies and whitepapers to consistently increase thoroughness of cleaning. Recognized by Edison Awards, Harvard Innovations Lab, Forbes, Newsweek, USAID, the USPTO Humanity Award, the WHO and more, Highlight® is used internationally by hospitals, first responders, and transit agencies. Kinnos is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. For more information, visit: www.kinnos.com