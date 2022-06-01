Fintech AI Leader Photon Commerce Partners With Identifee to Enable Banks to Instantly Digitize and Analyze Statements

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Photon Commerce, the leader in artificial intelligence for fintech, today announced a strategic collaboration with Identifee, the connected platform for financial services, to enable banks to instantly digitize, analyze and deliver insights from PDF and paper statements.

With this new partnership, Identifee will embed Photon Commerce’s natural language AI API into its platform, allowing financial services organizations to create client specific insights from competitor statements within seconds with 99.9% accuracy.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Photon Commerce,” says Vram Ismailyan, Co-Founder and CSO of Identifee. “This joint solution will unlock additional revenue opportunities for financial services organizations by creating client specific insights using competitor statements.”

“Unlocking intelligence from financial statements at scale sheds visibility into new revenue opportunities for both merchants and banks,” says Michael Young, Founder and CEO of Photon Commerce. “This joint solution enables financial services teams to process and analyze hundreds of thousands of statements within hours - a process that previously would take months. I’m excited to be collaborating with Identifee on this exciting opportunity as we continue to empower financial services organizations with cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools.”

Photon Commerce’s Artificial Intelligence captures, understands, and standardizes any invoice or statement from around the world, providing financial institutions visibility into what customers buy. Its natural language processing service, available as an API, automatically categorizes transactions and itemized data.

Identifee is a new breed of software that performs the tasks of multiple, segmented systems. Purpose-built for financial services, its primary objective is to enable organizations to have actionable, data-driven conversations with their clients through their connected, digital platform.

One of the core pillars of Identifee is its Business Intelligence. Rather than spending hours to configure a BI solution or hire a consultant to provide actionable insights to your team, Identifee insights are turnkey, and focus on the “so what.”

About Photon Commerce:

Photon Commerce delivers instant payments, invoices, and automation to FIS, Brex, Settle, Teampay, and fintech leaders. Photon's AI captures, understands, and standardizes any invoice or statement from around the world, providing financial institutions visibility into what customers buy. Its natural language processing automatically categorizes transactions and itemized data. Businesses get paid, send payments, and acquire customers in seconds, not days. Photon has processed over $23B in payments and invoices.

For more information on Photon Commerce, please visit PhotonCommerce.com

About Identifee:

Built specifically for financial services, Identifee is a new breed of software that performs the tasks of multiple segmented systems (CRM, BI tools, Training, Prospecting, etc.) better, faster and for a fraction of the cost.

For more information on Identifee, please visit Identifee.com