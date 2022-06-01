NHOA to Supply Further 22MWh Energy Storage Capacity to Support Taiwan Transition Towards Sustainable Energy

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

NHOA (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) is pleased to announce the supply of a 22MWh energy storage project for TCC (TWSE: 1101), pre-eminent Asian industrial group and NHOA’s majority shareholder, in addition to the over 400MWh capacity under development in Taiwan since 2021.

The project, which foresees a 22MWh capacity addition to the first 10MWh system being installed in TCC HePing Plant, is further evidence of the synergy between NHOA, among the top-5 energy storage system integrators worldwide, and TCC, which is leading the development of renewable energy in Taiwan.

The recurring awards are also a recognition of NHOA’s unparalleled positioning in the highly promising Asian energy storage market. NHOA’s storage technology and proprietary energy management system will contribute to stabilizing the Taiwanese grid in its ambitious path to reach 45GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Nelson Chang, Chairman of TCC and NHOA, said, “One of the main energy storage sites for TCC in Taiwan is in HePing. HePing in Chinese means peace. TCC has always tried to use all of our endeavours for a better tomorrow for all mankind. In this complex and intertwined relationship between humanity and nature as well as man and man, we are very happy to partner with NHOA to work together for a more balanced and peaceful world to which all of our future belongs.”

“I am delighted with the synergy we built with TCC to support Taiwan’s transition towards sustainable energy with our cutting-edge technologies and reliable grid services. Together with TCC, we are realizing our mission to create a better future for the generations to come,” commented Giuseppe Artizzu, CEO of NHOA Energy and NHOA Group General Manager. “The string of results coming from NHOA Energy reconfirms energy storage as the core and backbone of NHOA Group’s activities, with over 1GWh of projects under development worldwide.”

In 2021, TCC selected NHOA for the supply of two systems in HePing and one in SuAo for an aggregate capacity of well over 400MWh, to deliver ancillary services to the Taiwanese grid as part of the most important large-scale energy storage project in Taiwan.

The expansion of the project in HePing will boost the ability to perform the range of frequency support services sought by Taipower, the Taiwanese transmission system operator, including both frequency regulation and peak shaving.

The first system, including the 22MWh expansion, will be commissioned later this year. The equipment for the two larger projects is being manufactured and installation will start early in 2023.

