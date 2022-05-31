OpenSolar and GSES Combine Forces to Create a Knowledge Platform for Australian Solar Installers.

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenSolar Pty Ltd, a software company focused on empowering solar installers with the world’s most accurate and entirely free solar design and sales platform, and Global Sustainable Energy Solutions (GSES), the internationally recognised renewable energy engineering consultancy, education and training provider, today announced a first-of-its-kind platform integration partnership that offers Australian solar installers a one stop shop for running their solar business while securing and maintaining Australian Clean Energy Council accreditations.

The integration between OpenSolar and GSES marks the launch of the OpenSolar Academy - OpenSolar’s commitment to deliver not only cutting edge software tools but also the knowledge necessary for solar professionals to grow their businesses and excel at what they do. This partnership creates a seamless experience between designing and selling solar systems to customers, and participating in a wide variety of leading training courses such as Solar PV and batteries design and installation, Australian standards, and BOS equipment. This is useful not only to keep accreditations up to date for a solar business, but it opens the door to more knowledge for more of a solar company’s employees in the native software environment that they use daily.

“Since the election it’s very clear to us that Australia intends to double down on its leadership in rooftop solar,” said Andrew Birch, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenSolar. “Experienced Australian installers and new people that will undoubtedly now enter the solar workforce will benefit from the leading solar design and sales platform now combined with the leading solar knowledge platform. We’re proud to launch the OpenSolar Academy with GSES.”

“GSES leads Australia in renewable energy engineering, training and consultancy,” said Geoff Stapleton, Founder and Managing Director of GSES. “The next logical step for us is to integrate our online, self-paced training with a toolset that Australian installers are using every day to design, sell and install for their customers. The partnership is well positioned to support Australia’s growing renewable energy workforce.”

Starting on 1 June 2022, Australian solar professionals can go to www.opensolar.com/academy to learn more about this new capability, and select the courses most suited to the needs of their business and their team.

About OpenSolar

OpenSolar launched in 2019 with a mission to scale solar globally by providing installers with innovative software technology and an equally innovative business offering – the world’s first entirely free-to-use design and sales platform. Solar installers can use OpenSolar’s end-to-end platform to manage and grow their businesses all in one place with class-leading solar design accuracy, interactive custom proposals, and a portfolio of fully integrated financing options, products, and services. OpenSolar is based in Sydney, Australia, with remote offices in the U.S., Europe and the UK. For more information, visit www.opensolar.com.

About GSES

GSES® leads Australia in renewable energy engineering, training and consultancy. We specialise in photovoltaic design, solar training, publications and PV system audits. Established in 1998, GSES has a diverse portfolio, executing projects in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa and the Pacific Islands for both government and private enterprise regarding Renewable Energy engineering, consultancy, design, audit and education. For more information, visit https://www.gses.com.au/