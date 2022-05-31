Ovensa and Celanese Explore Collaborative Innovation to Advance Precision Drug Delivery and Therapeutic Outcomes

AURORA, Ontario & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ovensa Inc. (“Ovensa”), a company enabling the development of targeted therapies and delivery systems using proprietary nanoparticle compositions, and Celanese Corporation, a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced plans to collaborate on the long-acting controlled release of targeted therapeutics that address current performance, toxicity and resistance challenges in the market.

The companies will evaluate the synergy of Celanese’s VitalDose® EVA copolymer delivery technology for drug-eluting implants and Ovensa’s TRIOZAN™ Platform for enhanced RNA, mAb and peptide-based molecule drug delivery. Ovensa and Celanese will focus on formulation development, leveraging each organization’s unique technology and expertise.

The companies are optimistic the collaboration will pave the way for breakthrough therapeutic treatments.

“ Ovensa’s proprietary TRIOZAN™ and targeting ligand platforms opens an exciting pathway into the world of targeted and precision medicines,” said Ovensa’s President and CEO, Mr. Stéphane Gagné. “ Our platforms focus on complex diseases and other therapeutic areas such as cancer resistance and diseases of the central nervous system. It’s through strategic collaborations with industry leaders like Celanese that we will develop innovative, long-lasting and life-changing therapies to treat some of the world’s most complex diseases.”

“ Celanese is collaborating with Ovensa to evaluate the use of our VitalDose® EVA copolymer delivery technology in conjunction with their TRIOZAN™ nanomedicine and targeting ligand platforms to deliver therapeutics to targeted sites in the body allowing for reduced toxicity and superior performance,” said Jeff Haley, Celanese’s Medical/Pharma Technology & Innovation Leader. “ We are excited to explore this opportunity to advance targeted drug delivery to improve therapeutic outcomes for patients all over the world.”

About Ovensa Inc.

Ovensa Inc. specializes in the delivery of RNA therapeutics, antibodies and peptides using its TRIOZAN™ nanomedicine and ligand targeting platforms. The company leverages its proprietary Trimethyl Chitosan (TMC) and ligands to overcome drug delivery challenges such as crossing the mucosal and blood-brain barriers, cell targeting and payload internalization. For more information visit: www.ovensa.com.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 8,500 employees worldwide and had 2021 net sales of $8.5 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.