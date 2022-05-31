Universal Display Corporation and Adesis, Inc. Announce Sponsorship and Participation in MARM 2022

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, and Adesis, Inc., a leading contract research organization and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation (UDC), today announced its sponsorship and participation in the 2022 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM) of the American Chemical Society (ACS), which will be held June 1-4 at The College of New Jersey. This year’s MARM theme is “Our Chemical Revolution,” and will emphasize diversity, equity, and inclusion, highlight advances in science and recognize the achievements of outstanding chemists.

“With Universal Display and Adesis being leaders in chemistry innovation and commercialization, we are pleased to sponsor and participate in the 50th Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “MARM brings together leading scientists to discuss the latest advances in chemistry, molecular modeling, nanotechnology, polymer science, and related fields. As a pioneering technology innovator, UDC supports an expanding range of educational initiatives designed to inspire and encourage future generations interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields. We are delighted to support regional students with conference scholarships to attend MARM and to sponsor the research poster session.”

Universal Display Corporation and Adesis, Inc. are sponsors of MARM 2022. Universal Display is sponsoring conference registration for ten students, which will be distributed equitably by conference organizers. Adesis is a research poster session sponsor. In addition, UDC and Adesis will be on-site for the MARM expo and career fair. Participants for MARM 2022 include:

Dr. George Fitzgerald, Director of Computational Chemistry of UDC, is MARM 2022’s Division Chair for Industrial and Engineering Chemistry. Dr. Fitzgerald recruited symposia organizers in the areas of Organic Synthesis, Applications of Crystal Engineering, Sustainable Chemistry, Molecular Modeling, and Advances in Battery Technology.

Linda MacDonald, Chief Operating Officer of Adesis, will give a presentation on breaking brain barriers to effect successful organizational change titled, “Leading Change.”

Dr. Zhenzhen Dong, Associate Director of Chemistry of Adesis, organized a symposium on organic chemistry, “Pairings in Organic Chemistry,” where speakers will present different aspects of current research challenges.

Dr. Rasha Hamze, Senior Research Scientist of UDC, will give a presentation on her research into luminescent materials titled, “Luminescence of Heavy and Light Metals.”

Dr. Elena Sheina, Senior Research Scientist of UDC, organized a symposium on “Advances in Battery Technology for the 21st Century,” featuring the latest work from both academic and commercial research scientists.

Dr. Joseph Macor, Senior Research Scientist of UDC, as general MARM volunteer in his role as Board Member of the Trenton Local Section of ACS.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,500 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

About Adesis, Inc.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation, Adesis is a contract research organization (CRO) supporting the pharma, biotech, catalysis and a number of other industries. The CRO specializes in organic and organometallic synthesis, in milligrams to multi-kilogram quantities. Adesis has a business model of providing clients with organic chemistry services in three areas: early stage research, scale up and development, and specialty manufacturing. With over 20 years of success and approximately 100 chemists with extensive industry and professional experience, Adesis supports companies in various industries with small molecule organic chemistry expertise. Adesis provides a range of services that can supplement research and development efforts. It can also act as a specialty manufacturer to reinforce supply chains and protect sensitive intellectual property. To learn more about Adesis, please visit http://adesisinc.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company’s technologies, and the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

Follow Universal Display Corporation

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

(OLED-C)