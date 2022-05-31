Satori Capital Invests in ‘Better-For-You’ Consumer Products Company Redbud

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satori Capital, a Texas-based multi-strategy investment firm, announced today its investment in Redbud Brands, an Austin-based company focused on creating, incubating, and commercializing “better-for-you” consumer packaged goods.

As consumers continue to show an increasing preference for healthier and more beneficial products, Redbud identifies ideas that meet the “better-for-you” criteria in the food and beverage, health and wellness, beauty and personal care, and pet sectors, and pursues those that it believes can evolve into transformative, valuable, and sustainable market leaders. Unlike many traditional venture capital funds, Redbud provides its portfolio companies with a shared services infrastructure and offers guidance through critical early-stage milestones, then accelerates the growth of the most promising brands.

“We are thrilled and grateful to partner with the talented, experienced, and values-aligned Redbud team,” said Satori Capital co-founder Randy Eisenman. “We believe this exceptional team will continue to leverage its deep knowledge and vast relationships in the consumer products industry to capitalize on the growing shift in preferences toward healthier products, and in doing so will create tremendous value for Redbud and Satori stakeholders.”

Redbud’s portfolio currently includes more than ten businesses that have either been launched or are soon to launch. These brands include SunDaze, a low sugar, “better-for-you” fermented juice-based cocktail brand, and NAPJITSU, a supplement line designed to enhance performance and productivity.

Redbud’s founder, Brian Goldberg, has an impressive track record as a founder, C-level executive, investor, and advisor to more than 30 companies in the consumer products sector. He was the founding executive of Amplify Snack Brands, leading its IPO and sale to a major acquirer, and he has many years of experience at private equity and venture capital firms. Redbud’s co-founder and operating partner, John Ferrari, has more than 20 years of startup and growth company experience, and the company’s management team has previously worked with numerous well-known brands, including Skinny Pop, Sweet Leaf Tea, Tiff’s Treats, Deep Eddy Vodka, and Coca-Cola.

“We are deeply aligned with Satori in our mission and vision for Redbud and in the resources we provide our portfolio companies,” said Mr. Goldberg. “Satori can provide key strategic guidance in business-building and capital allocation, and we know their extensive knowledge and relationships will benefit all of our brands.”

About Satori Capital

Satori Capital is a Texas-based multi-strategy investment firm founded upon the principles of conscious capitalism. The firm’s purpose is to create, fund, and inspire businesses that elevate humanity. Satori expresses this philosophy through a variety of investment strategies including a private equity business, an alternative investments platform, an acceleration business, and a public equity strategy focused on environmentally sustainable businesses. For additional information, please visit www.satoricapital.com.

About Redbud

Redbud Brands, LLC is an operating holding company based in Austin and Los Angeles focused on creating, incubating, and commercializing “better-for-you” consumer packaged goods and digital consumer brands and companies in the food and beverage, health and wellness, beauty, and pet sectors. Redbud’s 100+-person advisory team includes entrepreneurs, executives, influencers, and investors in the consumer packaged goods and technology sectors. For more information, visit redbudbrands.com.