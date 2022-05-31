NotCo Success Case Study - A Start-Up that is Strategically Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Drive Plant-Based Innovation - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "NotCo - A Start-Up that is Strategically Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Drive Plant-Based Innovation - A Success Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details how a Latin American company has gone from start-up to unicorn status by leveraging artificial intelligence to produce meat and dairy alternatives.

It looks at how it has expanded so rapidly, both in terms of geographic markets and products launched, and the role AI had to play in that expansion and success. The report also explores how its success is derived from the fact that NotCo sits at the intersection of two themes: ethical eating and developing technology.

The correlation between COVID-19 mortality and obesity has led the UK government to look again at the national obesity crisis and find new ways to tackle it.

A crackdown on promotional offers in-store as well as online and TV advertising will mean brands need to find new ways to adapt. We also explore the underlying reasons why some reformulations succeed and why some flop; it will be vital for manufacturers to understand this ahead of legislative changes in the UK.

