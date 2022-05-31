Sleepme® Announces Partnership With Sports Marketing Agency Clear 28; Donates $50,000 in Sleep Products to The Independence Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleepme Inc., the parent company of sleep technology brand ChiliSleep, kicked off a partnership Tuesday, May 31, with Mooresville-based sports marketing and management agency, Clear 28. The agency works with two of NASCAR’s brightest young stars in drivers Cole Custer and Noah Gragson along with some of the top brands in motorsports.

“This partnership helps provide NASCAR drivers and team members with the best sleep to enhance their overall performance on and off the track,” says Tara Youngblood, Sleepme Inc. CEO and Co-Founder. “We feel that it is essential for athletes to invest in their rest and get a good night's sleep, and we are proud to partner with Clear 28.”

Clear 28 provides its athletes with fully-integrated career-management services and its corporate partners with comprehensive, strategic, and turnkey sports marketing solutions.

Efforts by Clear 28 to improve Cole’s overall health and performance began in early 2022. Cole started using ChiliSleep’s Dock Pro Sleep System in February, and just a few weeks later, he won NASCAR’s Xfinity Series Race at Auto Club and the Cup Series pole at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Using Clear 28’s sports marketing platform as the launching point for many of those conversations with top decision makers in the sport, Clear 28 and Sleepme look to focus on business-to-business (B2B).

Corey Bass, Clear 28 director of operations and sales, said B2B strategies will consist of working with sports teams, corporate sponsors, industry contacts, and more.

“(We) will provide marketing support and B2B introductions for Sleepme throughout the motorsports community,” says Brandon McReynolds, Clear 28 sales managing partner. “This partnership will leverage the assets of both companies to provide athletes, employers and businesses of all types with industry-leading sleep and marketing solutions.”

Sleepme and Clear 28 will collaborate moving forward with a variety of projects including video/photo production, sports marketing strategies, and a variety of employee wellness programs in the region.

While the partnership between the leader in sleep technology and Clear 28 focuses on sports marketing and motorsports, Sleepme has also teamed up with a non-profit organization, The Independence Fund, that serves veterans and their families.

Sleepme recently donated 100 sleep systems, valued at $50,000, to The Independence Fund. The Charlotte-based organization works with veterans who have physical disabilities, traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), and PTSD incurred in the line of duty.

ChiliSleep and The Independence Fund are proud to partner with each other, leading into June, which is designated as PTSD Awareness Month. June 27 is officially PTSD Awareness Day.

“As we approach June’s PTSD Awareness Month, we know that so many veterans suffer silently from the impact of their service. Science has also proven how beneficial sleep is for their mental, physical, and emotional healing. We are proud to partner with ChiliSleep to provide mattress toppers that will give veterans the gift of true rest as they move toward mental wholeness,” The Independence Fund CEO Sarah Verardo says. “The Independence Fund is driven to end veteran suicide and help veterans overcome physical, mental, and emotional wounds incurred in the line of duty. We extend immense gratitude to ChiliSleep in helping us do that in one more, unique way.”

Sleepme recognizes that the rise in PTSD and TBIs within the veteran community can directly inhibit the ability to have quality, deep sleep. Sleepme understands the key to helping veterans get a good night’s sleep is through controlling body temperature. Deep sleep occurs during the first half of the night but is brought on by a decrease in body temperature. Ultimately, the temperature drop overrides the conscious part of the brain and helps to trigger deep sleep.

By using a Sleepme Sleep System cooling mattress pad, veterans have the potential to allay the issues they experience as it relates to PTSD and sleep problems.

“We are committed to having an impact on the lives of the men and women who give back to our country,” said Tara Youngblood. “We are so thrilled for these partnerships to help those who risk their lives to obtain the quality sleep they deserve.”

About Sleepme™

Sleepme Inc. is a sleep technology brand revolutionizing the way the world sleeps. Through decades of learning and experience as well as an extensive patent portfolio, Sleepme’s purpose is to make sleep easy, achievable, and a positive part of everyone’s health. Sleepme coaches some of the world’s top athletes and continues to serve consumers around the world through its umbrella of trusted, quality and leadership brands including Sleepme, ChiliSleep and Ebb. Beloved by millions for its life-changing sleep results, ChiliSleep pioneered the award-winning ChiliPad® and chiliBLANKET®, which are powered by the Cube and OOLER sleep systems. The brand’s all-new Dock Pro Sleep System was released this year and offers industry-leading cooling capacity and even more advanced features. For other Sleepme news, visit https://sleep.me.