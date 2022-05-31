Keystone Adds Texas Agency Milam Felker Insurance Services, Inc. to its Growing Network

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Keystone, the fourth largest participant-owned insurance agency network in the nation, named Milam Felker Insurance Services, Inc. of Odessa to its quickly growing network of Texas agencies.

“We are thrilled that Milam Felker has chosen to align with Keystone. We welcome Brett, Jay, and the entire team to the family. The agency has been in business for over 50 years and brings a tremendous amount of experience and expertise with them. Together, we will strengthen and grow the state of Texas,” noted Tom Tomlinson, director of network expansion.

“Meghan Pizzolato, Texas state vice president, agreed: “I can’t think of a better agency than Milam Felker to join the Keystone family at this time! Brett Felker and Jay Tucker are well respected across the state, and their positive culture and commitment to growth and staying independent further solidifies our strategic growth in Texas. From the moment we met them, we knew we wanted to be the network to support them as they achieve their agency goals.”

“The Milam Felker team is proud to join the Keystone network of independent agencies across the country, and we’re glad to be part of its initial expansion into Texas,” said Brett Felker and Jay Tucker. “We were impressed by the people we met at Keystone through the entire process, and we’re thrilled to be part of such a world-class organization. We knew immediately that Keystone would bring value to our agency that we can pass on to our clients. We are committed to remaining independent and being part of Keystone helps strengthen our position.”

About Milam Felker Insurance Services, Inc. – Jack Milam originally founded the agency in 1965. The agency prospered as West Texas experienced tremendous growth in Oil & Gas. Jack established a relationship with Gary Felker, who joined the agency in 1977, becoming a partner in 1986 and purchasing the agency in 1993, incorporating as Milam Felker Insurance Services, Inc. The agency quickly grew into a premier partner to the oil & gas industry. Gary’s son Brett joined the agency as producer in 2011 and Jay Tucker joined the agency in 2017 as an experienced producer. Brett and Jay purchased the agency in December 2021 and are prepared to lead the agency into the future. For more, visit https://www.mfins.com.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms -- a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 18 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2021 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.