Leucadia Asset Management Announces Strategic Relationship with Pearlstone Alternative

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leucadia Asset Management, the asset management division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), today announced a strategic relationship with Pearlstone Alternative, a credit opportunities investment group headquartered in London. In connection with the transaction, Leucadia Asset Management will provide seed capital as well as distribution services to Pearlstone Alternative along with other services.

Founded in 2021 by Ivelina Green, Pearlstone focuses on fundamental credit investments and special situations. The Firm seeks idiosyncratic opportunities with high execution complexity in situations where the team’s specialized skillset and Pan-European jurisdictional expertise can generate alpha. Pearlstone also brings a diverse perspective to investing with an entirely female-led C-suite.

“We have been evaluating the European credit space and believe we have found the right team to enter into this strategic relationship to unlock the compelling European credit investment opportunities. Ivelina Green and her team bring decades of experience and investing excellence, and we are excited to work with her as she launches this new investment firm,” said Nick Daraviras and Sol Kumin, Co-Presidents of Leucadia Asset Management.

“The Pearlstone team and I are incredibly excited to embark on the journey of building a business with the support of Leucadia Asset Management. We believe that our strategic relationship with Leucadia Asset Management’s highly experienced and respected team will allow Pearlstone to create a platform custom-fit to investing in European credit which is unique in terms of its relationship-driven nature, size of opportunities and sourcing idiosyncrasies. We are looking forward to what we believe will be a compelling special situations opportunity set lying ahead of us after years of credit growth,” said Ivelina Green, Founder and CIO of Pearlstone.

About Leucadia Asset Management

Leucadia Asset Management offers institutional clients an innovative range of investment strategies through its affiliated asset managers. LAM is a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

About Pearlstone Alternative

Pearlstone Alternative is a London based alternative asset group. It specializes in fundamental credit and special situations. Pearlstone was founded in 2021 by Ivelina Green, CIO. Ivelina is joined by COO Jatinder Bahia and Founding Partners and Senior Investment Analysts Richard Lewis and Miles Tadman. The Pearlstone team averages over 22 years of experience underwriting European fundamental credit and has overlapping deal and institutional history. Prior to launching Pearlstone, Ivelina was a Partner at CQS where she headed the Global Special Situations Group. In this capacity, Ivelina was a senior portfolio manager and built a global team of dedicated special situations analysts based in London, New York and Hong Kong. Prior to CQS, Ivelina was a Head of European Distressing Trading and Investing at Goldman Sachs in London. Pearlstone’s team has an average of over 22 years of experience investing in European credit and sees Pearlstone as a continuation of what the team has already done, building on strong relationships in a relationship-driven market.