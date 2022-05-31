Impremedia and Deutsche Welle Announce Content Distribution Partnership in the United States

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impremedia and Deutsche Welle announced a partnership that will bring video content and news articles from the German broadcaster to over 40 million Spanish-speaking readers in the United States.

Content from DW Español, the regional version of Deutsche Welle for the Americas, will appear on Impremedia’s leading digital outlets such as La Opinión, El Diario and La Raza.

“This partnership will strengthen our content offer in areas such as International News, Science, Business News, and more. We are looking forward to sharing DW videos and articles on our websites and social media properties,” says Rafael Cores, Impremedia’s VP of Content.

Impremedia’s partnership with Deutsche Welle comes at a pivotal moment for the company, having recently been acquired by My Code, the largest multicultural digital media platform in the United States which enables publishers, storytellers, brands and agencies to connect with multidimensional and diverse audiences. With My Code’s proprietary insights, targetable datasets, and ability to deliver culturally resonant content, Impremedia will enable Deutsche Welle to reach Hispanic audiences in the United States at scale with unparalleled authenticity.

Iván Adaime, President of Impremedia, says: “I am delighted that we are partnering with Deutsche Welle. Complementing our own award-winning journalism, the partnership will bring reputed content from one of the most trusted brands in the world.”

"We are happy to partner with Impremedia, as this cooperation presents an opportunity to extend the distribution of our content in the US. We are looking forward to a fruitful and lasting collaboration, in order to reach the Hispanic audience in this market," says Sylvia Viljoen, DW’s Head of Distribution America.

About Impremedia

Impremedia is the leading news and lifestyle company serving the Spanish-speaking Latino community in the United States. It has a digital and print portfolio of trusted, influential brands that reach a highly engaged, multi-generational Hispanic audience. La Opinión, founded in 1926 in Los Angeles is the nation’s #1 Spanish-language daily newspaper, while El Diario, founded in 1913 in New York is the oldest Spanish-speaking daily in the United States. It also publishes La Raza in Chicago, La Opinión de la Bahía in San Francisco.

The Impremedia family of digital media outlets includes Lifestyle brands Solo Dinero (Personal finances), Siempre Auto (Automobiles), Comedera (Recipes), Estar Mejor (Wellness), Bien Bonita (Beauty), No Muy Caro (Discounts and Promotions) and La Vibra (Entertainment) and attracts more than 35 million monthly users worldwide. These brands have around 2 million followers on Social Media.

Those publications rank among the most widely read and reputable and prestigious Spanish-language media in the United States, backed by a history of more than 100 years informing and supporting the Hispanic community in that country. In addition to having been recognized multiple times by the National Association of Hispanic Publications for their journalistic work, most recently the company has received grants from the Facebook Journalism Project, the Google News Initiative, and the McCormick Foundation.

Impremedia is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Publications and the Local Medium Consortium.

About Deutsche Welle (DW)

DW is Germany’s international broadcaster and one of the most successful and relevant international media outlets. It provides journalistic content in 32 languages, distributed through television, radio, social media and the Internet, thus giving people worldwide the opportunity to form their own opinions. Working locally in DW’s target regions and with regional partners ensures that DW content caters to its audience’s interests and demands. DW employs more than 4,000 people of more than 140 nationalities.