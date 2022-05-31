seqWell and Element Biosciences Partner to Demonstrate Sequencing Performance of Multiplexed plexWell Technology With the AVITI System

BEVERLY, Mass. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--seqWell, a global provider of genomic library workflow solutions including the plexWell™ next-generation sequencing (NGS) multiplexing technology, today announced a partnership with Element Biosciences Inc., developer of the Element AVITI™ System. seqWell and Element have collaborated to demonstrate multiplexed library preparation and sequencing for hundreds of samples using plexWell products with Element’s next-generation benchtop sequencer, the AVITI System. Initial results of this collaboration will be reported at the 2022 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) conference to be held June 6-9, 2022, in Orlando, FL.

The pairing of the two companies’ technologies promises highly efficient workflows and improved data quality across a range of demanding high-throughput sequencing applications. By combining seqWell’s plexWell technology and the Element AVITI System, users can efficiently multiplex up to 2,304 samples with seqWell’s commercially available library preparation kits and Element’s library adaptation chemistry.

seqWell’s plexWell library preparation workflow allows efficient single-tube sample pooling after the first enzymatic step, minimizing pipetting steps and reducing sample handling, all while creating balanced library pools. plexWell enables simple and scalable multiplexing of thousands of samples, reducing the need for individual library preparation or normalization.

The Element AVITI System is a benchtop DNA sequencer based on a single flow cell and reagent cartridge design offering tunable read throughput control for independently operated flow cells. This allows the user complete run control timing and scalability and provides a flexible and cost-effective platform for next-generation sequencing applications. The system can easily be integrated into existing sequencing platform workflows, streamlining sample input and data analysis.

Joe Mellor, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at seqWell, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Element Biosciences as we work towards the common goal we share of creating next-generation sequencing workflows that produce high quality results faster, and with fewer steps. plexWell’s proven compatibility with the revolutionary AVITI System confirms the value that our NGS library technologies can bring to diverse high-throughput application areas such as microbial genome sequencing and demonstrates the versatility of both companies’ technologies. Based on the outstanding performance on the AVITI System seen in our collaboration with Element, we look forward to further developing commercial applications for this exciting new platform.”

Shawn Levy, Senior Vice President of Applications and Scientific Affairs at Element Biosciences, commented: “We are very excited to partner with seqWell because the AVITI System’s outstanding performance metrics, flexibility, and cost advantages are an ideal match with seqWell’s simple, highly scalable plexWell NGS library preparation technology. plexWell’s demonstrated compatibility with the AVITI System significantly enhances the utility of both platforms in the genomics market.”