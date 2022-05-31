Intelligence Node Announces Strategic Partnership with BARE International

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Retail Data and Analytics leader, Intelligence Node, announced a strategic partnership with BARE International to expand current online data capabilities to include in-store collected pricing and assortment data and insights. With this partnership, Intelligence Node aims to be a partner of choice for retailers and brands looking for the most comprehensive, data-rich perspective of the consumer buying journey across in-store and online touchpoints.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with BARE International to provide an all-encompassing view of how consumers perceive pricing and assortment, both online, and now in-store,” said Sajeev Sularia, CEO of Intelligence Node. “BARE’s global presence and in-store data collection expertise combined with Intelligence Node's proprietary online data sourcing and product matching capabilities will enable a shopper-focused view for all retailers and brands.”

Intelligence Node’s award-winning AI-driven eCommerce data sourcing and analytics combined with BARE’s 35 years of proven customer research solutions bring together a holistic set of capabilities for omnichannel retailers and brands. BARE’s innovations include a focus around the in-store customer experience that aligns closely with Intelligence Node’s mission to help retailers and brands be more competitive and improve the shopper experience across store and eCommerce touchpoints. Together, BARE and Intelligence Node offer clients a real-time, 360-degree view of how their shoppers buy.

“Digital adoption has transformed the Experience Research Industry, and we’re excited to partner with a technology firm that shares our passion for quality research,” stated Global Vice President, Jason Bare. “Our partnership with Intelligence Node will provide the actionable insights our clients require to make strategic decisions, from brick and mortar to online experiences and everything in between. Our clients will receive the same quality data they expect from BARE, but more quickly and more comprehensive than ever before.”

About Intelligence Node

Intelligence Node’s mission is to provide the most comprehensive data-rich eCommerce perspective of the consumer buying journey to retailers and brands so they can thrive in the age of digital commerce.

Intelligence Node is a real-time retail eCommerce intelligence platform that empowers businesses to drive product-level profitability and grow margins using data-driven competitive insights, AI-driven pricing, MAP monitoring and more. Intelligence Node has the world’s largest product and pricing dataset with unmatched accuracy, at 99%, which feeds the growth of more than $600 billion in retail revenue globally. Proprietary patented algorithms are delivered via SaaS portal, file feed, or APIs, providing rapid plug-and-play accessibility. Intelligence Node is used by global retailers and brands, including category leaders like Nestle, Lenovo, LIDL, Prada, LVMH, and many others. Learn more about the company at www.intelligencenode.com.

About BARE International

BARE International sets the industry standard as the largest independent provider of customer experience research, data, and analytics for companies worldwide. Founded in 1987, BARE International is a family-owned business with global capabilities providing unmatched service and supporting businesses in over twenty industries.

BARE is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Fairfax, Virginia with ten offices around the world. On any given day, BARE International is doing business for clients in more than 150 countries, completing more than 50,000 evaluations/audits each month. To learn more about BARE International’s customer experience research services and their dedicated field force of evaluators, visit http://www.bareinternational.com