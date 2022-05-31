Creek Road Miners Delivers on Its Objective of Acquiring Energy-Producing Assets to Power Cryptocurrency Mining

PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB:CRKR) (“Creek Road Miners,” or, “Company”) has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Highwire Energy Partners, Inc. (“Highwire”) to acquire certain energy assets in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wyoming. With this transaction the Company has achieved its core objective of acquiring efficient, energy-producing assets to power its cryptocurrency mining operations through vertical integration and geographic diversification.

The energy assets involved in the transaction include natural gas production opportunities in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wyoming as well as a third opportunity for fixed-price electricity generation in Wyoming. These locations are desirable for the commencement of Bitcoin mining operations. By acquiring these assets, Creek Road Miners will control its energy costs during a period of significant volatility in the marketplace. With the completion of the instant transaction, the Company is transitioning its Louisiana operations to the energy sources made possible by this new acquisition.

“The execution of this transaction is the culmination of months of effort by our team to deliver on our primary objective,” commented Mr. Scott Kaufman, co-chief executive officer of the Company. “With this undertaking now completed, Creek Road Miners is well-situated to rapidly scale operations.”

About Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB: CRKR)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (www.CreekRoadMiners.com) is a cryptocurrency mining company that leverages mobile power generation units and mining facilities to overcome the economic barriers to utilizing the abundance of stranded natural gas in the U.S. market, while acquiring energy suppliers to create multiple revenue streams.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.