NFT Tech and Run It Wild partner with The Sandbox, Decentraland, Vegas City, DAPPCRAFT, Voxel Architects, and The Metakey to expand Elvis On-Chain metaverse strategy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NFT Tech Inc. (NEO: NFT) ("NFT Tech"), the leading technology company to mainstream decentralized ownership, NFTs and the metaverse for public markets, announced today it is a strategic partner in the launch of the first fully on-chain Elvis NFT from the Estate of Elvis Presley. Ramping up for the genesis launch on June 1st, the dream team of partners and collaborators includes leading decentralized gaming virtual worlds The Sandbox and Decentraland, digital creator Voxel Architects, wearables designer DAPPCRAFT, and renowned Web3 utility creator The Metakey.

NFT Tech’s involvement as a strategic advisor of the rock legend’s first-ever NFT is spearheaded by NFT Tech Advisor Adam De Cata, the founder and Director of Run It Wild and Head of Partnerships at Decentraland, the world’s first fully decentralized, 3D virtual reality platform built on the Ethereum blockchain.

The next phase of Elvis On-Chain is a digital key that will give fans an all-access pass to the Elvis metaverse, play-to-earn games, Elvis avatars, exclusive wearables, and iconic collections procured by the community wallet.

These new partnerships enable Elvis On-Chain to establish a one-of-a-kind meeting place for Elvis fan culture within the metaverse. Part time capsule and part amusement park, this celebration of the icon leverages Web3 rails to transcend boundaries.

“These incredible partners, all leaders in the craft, help us build a one-of-a-kind meeting place for Elvis fans. The Elvis metaverse will host an array of ground-breaking experiences, generative collections, showcase of rare concerts, fan experiences, and real events,” said Adam De Cata, Advisor to NFT Tech and Director of Run it Wild.

“Elvis On-Chain expands the opportunities for fans to come together in new ways. In a huge commemorative year for Elvis with the launch of Warner Bros. Pictures’ epic big-screen drama, ELVIS, from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, catapulting his legacy into the future,” said Marc Rosen, President, Entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises and Iconoverse.

Each of the partners within the expanded Elvis metaverse has committed to building a variety of experiences including:

The Sandbox plans to create the Elvis avatars for use in their native game, enabling users to turn into Elvis Presley, while also building an immersive and gamified world of Elvis in the metaverse. “Elvis Presley is one of the most iconic singers and performers of all time and this partnership will extend his legacy into the metaverse,” said Sébastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox. “We want to empower his fans to express themselves and become their very own Elvis, creating an exciting way to experience his likeness across generations and keep him forever in the limelight thanks to technology.”

Digital creators Voxel Architects will lead the Sandbox build ensuring Elvis avatars are hand-crafted in meticulous detail, and the game leverages the most engaging aspects of his legacy.

Following the genesis NFT mint, Decentraland will host The Elvis Block Party, the first Guinness World Record in the metaverse for most Elvis impersonators in one place. The Elvis Block Party will welcome Elvis fans from around the world to honor the music, dance moves, outfits, cars, movies, and enduring legacy of The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. The party will be held in Decentraland. Attendees will be able to access Elvis wearables including an Elvis jumpsuit and an iconic Elvis-styled wig. Elvis Genesis Key holders will be gifted officially licensed Elvis Decentraland wearables. The collection will include his iconic jumpsuits, outfits, shoes, wigs, and sunglasses. An Official GWR Adjudicator will attend and announce the record against key guidelines set for the world-first.

Vegas City, primary landowner of the largest entertainment district in Decentraland, will be supporting the build of the unique Elvis Block Party experience in the largest and best known social casino in the Metaverse.

Alongside Run it Wild, DAPPCRAFT will be designing all the officially licensed wearables for The Elvis Block Party, reimagined for the digital age from Elvis’ iconic jumpsuit and wardrobe collection. “We’ve brought history to life, in a new reality - the Metaverse. Every fan can feel like a rock star in these wearables, just like their idol,” said Demian G, CEO & Co-founder of DAPPCRAFT.

On the back of a $3.5m raise led by Animoca Brands, The Metakey will serve as a hallmark partner project, inspiring their community and setting the tone for Elvis’ future interoperability. Matty, the founder of The Metakey, added: “Elvis ‘shook up’ the music industry in the 1950s and it is that sort of cultural impact that we at The Metakey like to champion. I look forward to sharing his historic legacy to our community and introducing him to the Web3 space.”

The fan-controlled NFT offers unprecedented access, as buyers of the one-of-a-kind Elvis Genesis NFTs have the opportunity to vote on future releases from the vault and shape the future of Elvis on the blockchain. The Elvis On-Chain Litepaper hints at an upgrade to an Elvis DAO to govern the project.

Where to find out more

The Elvis Genesis mint will take place early June and the GWR Elvis Block Party Decentraland event will be held closely after. For live updates and Elvis Genesis Key NFT mint date announcement follow @elvisonchain on Twitter. For more information and the litepaper, visit https://elvis.onchainvault.io/

About Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley is one of the most influential pop culture figures of the 20th century. Often referred to as the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Elvis’ commanding voice and charismatic stage presence unleashed a musical and cultural revolution that changed the world. Over the course of his extraordinary career, Elvis was nominated for 14 Grammy Awards (3 wins), sold over 1 billion records worldwide, received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and was named “One of the Ten Outstanding Young Men of the Nation” by the United States Jaycees, as well as the 2018 recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In addition to his musical accolades, Elvis starred in 33 films and made numerous television appearances.

More than 60 years after his global debut, Elvis’ legacy is stronger than ever. His life and music have inspired countless hit musicals, movies and TV series, fiction and non-fiction books, musical covers, and commercial endorsements, as well as a robust merchandise program spanning collectibles and fashion collaborations.

An enduring symbol of “The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s” stardom, Graceland, Elvis’ Memphis home, is the second most-visited home in the United States after the White House, drawing over 600,000 visitors annually and tens of thousands of fans for its Elvis Week celebration. With more than 15 million fans across social media and a growing multimedia presence, the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” continues to inspire today’s most influential musicians, designers, entertainers, and social influencers and captivate audiences around the world.

About NFT Tech

NFT Tech works to develop infrastructure, assets, real estate, and IP in the metaverse, build and generate revenue from P2E and M2E games, and bring insights and benefits to the public markets. By bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the Web3 space, NFT Tech is mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs, and the metaverse. Current projects include founding the GOAT Guild and Fuku.

About Run It Wild

Run It Wild is a multidisciplinary blockchain, metaverse and NFT development studio specializing in art, collectibles and gaming. With a diverse portfolio that includes blue-chip brands such as Australian Open, Linktree and Elvis Presley, through to creators such as Kelly Wearstler, Alex Trochut and David McLeod, Run It Wild have found product-market fit in partnering with brands to navigate the possibilities of Web 3.0. Learn more about Run it Wild by visiting Linktree Twitter

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 30 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 7,800* freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®*, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®. Pending acquisition in Q1 2022*.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand having partnered with major IPs and brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, CryptoKitties, and many others. Building on existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights. It develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Bondly, Lympo, Grease Monkey Games, and Eden Games. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 200 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse, including Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a decentralized virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Within the Decentraland platform, users can create, experience, and monetize their content and applications. Learn more about Decentraland by visiting Discord Twitter Reddit Telegram

About Vegas City

Vegas City, as innovative as it is immersive, it’s one of the largest districts within Decentraland, an open-source VR world built on the Ethereum Blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize their content and applications. Vegas City expands on that by allowing providers to lease LAND parcels. Learn more about Vegas City by visiting Facebook Discord Twitter Instagram

About The Metakey

The Metakey is a platform-agnostic and massively interoperable web3 utility creator. Metakey’s core product is a single token that can integrate with multiple platforms and games to transform into avatars; weapons; vehicles; exp bonuses; grant access to virtual land and exclusive educational content; VIP experiences at virtual events; and much more. Learn more about Metakey by visiting Discord Twitter Medium

About DAPPCRAFT

DAPPCRAFT is one of the major agencies in the metaverse. Their stack: brand activations, digital fashion, smart contracts, P2E games, events. The agency is working with international brands helping them to start communication with the audience in metaverses.

DAPPCRAFT creates art installations and has already made many iconic projects, setting the standard of quality for ad campaigns in the metaverse.

About Voxel Architects

Voxel Architects is a Metaverse-native digital architecture studio dedicated to designing and creating 3D buildings & experiences in the leading virtual worlds, allowing any person or brand to develop a digital presence in the crypto-space.

Founded in 2020, Voxel Architects aims to create unique, impactful, and immersive virtual experiences by developing original buildings and structures ranging from diverse architectural styles and artistic currents.

Voxel Architects specializes in content design and creation with a high level of craftsmanship and personalization for a premium segment of clients, providing infrastructure solutions and new ways of interacting with digital assets. Learn more about Voxel Architects by visiting voxelarchitects.com, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

