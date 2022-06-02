Huron’s Jennifer Pavelec and Susan Vick Named Women Leaders in Technology by Consulting Magazine

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that Consulting magazine has named Jennifer Pavelec and Susan Vick 2022 Women Leaders in Technology. Jennifer was honored for her excellence in client service and Susan was named for her excellence in leadership.

“ Jennifer and Susan are exceptional leaders who embody our Huron values and leadership principles, and continue to make a lasting impact on our clients, our people, and across our business,” said James H. Roth, chief executive officer at Huron. “ We congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to their continued success.”

Jennifer was recognized for her ability to deliver high quality results to universities, academic medical centers, and research institutes. She empowers these organizations to reimagine their operations and technology solutions across all aspects of their clinical and research functions. Jennifer uses her collaborative approach to help institutions optimize their service delivery models and embrace technology-driven change to transform the research enterprise.

Susan was honored for her impactful and wide-ranging leadership, serving as an integral leader in Huron’s digital capabilities business particularly in supporting its strategic growth and pursuit of operational excellence. Susan has leveraged her industry expertise and background in strategic leadership planning and project management to build effective teams that support client delivery and improve overall customer and employee satisfaction.

Jennifer and Susan were recognized for their achievements during the Women Leaders in Technology awards event on May 26, 2022.

