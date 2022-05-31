GolfBC Championship Picks MakeShift as Scheduling Partner for the Fourth Year Running

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MakeShift, a cloud-based employee scheduling and time tracking platform, today announced that it has once again been selected by the organizers of the GolfBC Championship to schedule their 300+ volunteers for the PGA TOUR Canada’s 2022 event.

The GolfBC Championship takes place at the Gallagher’s Canyon Golf & Country Club. Since the inaugural event in 2016, a total of $675,000 has been donated to the BC Cancer Foundation, the Red Cross Kelowna, and the Central Okanagan Food Bank through the GolfBC Championship.

“I am incredibly proud that we were selected yet again to power GolfBC Championship’s volunteer scheduling needs,” said Adam Greenberg, CEO, MakeShift. “As a cancer survivor who was successfully treated at the BC Cancer Centre, I am profoundly grateful that GolfBC hosts this tournament.”

“Working with MakeShift has been one of the best moves we have made. Our volunteer chairperson simply won’t work without it. MakeShift is a godsend in terms of the service they provide to our industry which is professional sports. I highly recommend MakeShift to any organization that manages large numbers of volunteers,” said Hugh Vassos, President VMC Sports & Entertainment Corp.

The GolfBC Championship will run from Monday, August 29th to Sunday, September 4th. Admission is free.

“This partnership means a lot to us,” said Asher Fredricks, Chief Growth Officer, MakeShift. “One of our core values is Community, and this is an example of us being able to live our values.”

