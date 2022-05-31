Manchester City FC, Xylem Extend Multi-Year Global Partnership to Tackle Water Challenges

MANCHESTER, England & RYE BROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier League Champions Manchester City today announced the renewal of its multi-year global partnership with water technology leader, Xylem (NYSE:XYL). The renewed partnership includes the Manchester City men’s and women’s teams, and MLS Champions New York City FC and Mumbai City, who are part of City Football Group (CFG). Through the partnership to date, the clubs and Xylem have already reached more than 1 billion people through water awareness, education and volunteerism initiatives that advance their shared mission to create a more sustainable world. In this next phase, the partnership aims to accelerate action on critical water challenges by driving a further 100 million people to participate in water-related initiatives in their communities.

Roel de Vries, City Football Group’s Group Chief Operating Officer, said: “We’re delighted to be able to announce the extension of the partnership with Xylem today. Over the last four years, we have been able to successfully combine our place in the world of football with Xylem’s expertise in water education, to impact a huge number of people globally. Using the voice and influence of Manchester City, NYCFC and Mumbai City, we will continue to raise awareness and change behaviours around sustainable approaches. We look forward to continuing this work over the coming years.”

“When it comes to solving major challenges, our voices are more powerful together,” said Patrick Decker, President and CEO of Xylem. “That’s why one of the many ways Xylem advances water security is by engaging external stakeholders to put water on the agenda in new ways and venues. Through our partnership, we are creating a unique and powerful platform to connect with millions of fans around the world, spark conversation on water challenges and solutions – and inspire widespread action. We’re energized by the opportunities that lie ahead, and the potential to accelerate progress in our mission to solve water.”

The United Nations estimates that 3.2 billion people will live in severely water-scarce areas by 2050, if global warming continues at current projections1. The three clubs and Xylem are elevating water within the global conversation on climate change through activities and dialogue that educate communities on the value of water, and projects to improve water and sanitation access.

Over the last four years, the partnership has empowered a global network of over 500 young community football leaders to deliver life-saving water awareness, education, and access to over 20,000 children in 8 countries across all continents. Delivered collaboratively with CFG’s global charity initiative Cityzens Giving, these projects combine football and WASH education with infrastructure upgrades using Xylem technology and expertise.

In 2021, Xylem and Manchester City joined forces with PUMA to launch the world’s first sports jersey dedicated to raising awareness of water challenges. The jersey was made using a special dope dye manufacturing process that reduces water consumption. The initiative brought together a diverse set of athletes across Manchester City men's, women's and academy teams to support football and safe water projects around the world.

Xylem will also play a central role in enabling the sustainability ambition of the wider City Football Group’s plans to make its global operations carbon neutral and water positive by 2030. Through technology and consultative support, Xylem will support the development of water usage and discharge strategies to increase efficiency and reduce waste on existing and future estate developments.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, seven League Championship titles, including six Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of ten clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women’s Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

