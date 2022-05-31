Westinghouse Creates Nuclear Industry’s First Integrated Outage Services Business with Acquisition of BHI Energy

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company has completed its acquisition of BHI Energy (BHI). The deal brings together two legendary energy companies to create the nuclear industry’s first fully integrated outage, maintenance and modification services business.

Incorporating the industry-recognized excellence of BHI’s service quality and customer partnerships, Westinghouse has expanded its global capabilities and expertise in nuclear plant maintenance and modification services, industrial services, power delivery, and complementary renewable offerings for solar, wind and hydro power.

“Both Westinghouse and BHI customers will benefit from the integrated industry-leading practices from both companies,” said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and CEO. “The combination of these complementary organizations further strengthens our ability to serve the nuclear operating fleet through an expanded presence in our core business, while setting a new standard in outage and maintenance efficiencies.”

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.