Yukon Supports Centre Partners’ Investment in Captain D's

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yukon Partners (“Yukon”), a provider of mezzanine capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Centre Partners (“Centre”) to support the acquisition of Captain D’s Seafood and affiliated entities (“Captain D’s” or the “Company”). Onex Falcon and Yukon provided a flexible junior capital solution to help finance the acquisition.

Founded in 1969 and based in Nashville, Tennessee, Captain D's operates a premier national chain of more than 500 seafood-focused quick service restaurants across the United States. Throughout its history, Captain D's has provided high-quality, made-to-order seafood at affordable prices.

The transaction represents Centre Partners' second time partnering with Captain D's and its Chief Executive Officer Phil Greifeld. Centre Partners previously acquired Captain D's in 2013 and exited the business in 2017. The Captain D's management team has invested alongside Centre Partners and will continue to serve in their current roles.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Centre and the Company’s management team,” said David Sampair, Principal of Yukon. “Captain D’s value proposition provides many growth opportunities and we are excited to be a part of it.”

Bruce Pollack, Managing Partner of Centre Partners, said, "We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Phil Greifeld and this experienced executive team once again. With its differentiated menu of craveable seafood, Captain D's provides a unique value proposition to its customers. We look forward to supporting Phil and the team as they seek to significantly expand the business”. He added, “We are delighted to once again work with Yukon in another great partnership. This investment will continue our excellent track record of collaboration."

Dorsey & Whitney LLP provided legal counsel to Yukon.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Captain D's owns, operates and franchises more than 500 coastal-themed restaurants across the United States. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has offered freshly-prepared seafood at an affordable price point for more than 50 years. Captain D's serves a seafood-focused menu that includes the Company's signature hand-battered fish, which is cooked to order. The widely varied menu also includes premium-quality, grilled menu items, including shrimp and chicken, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

About Yukon Partners

Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies, recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts. Yukon typically invests up to $60 million per transaction and currently manages over $1.8 billion across four funds. Yukon Partners has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Boston, Massachusetts, and West Palm Beach, Florida. For more information, please visit www.yukonpartners.com.

About Centre Partners

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a leading middle-market private equity firm focusing on the consumer and healthcare sectors, with offices in New York and Los Angeles and over $2.5 billion of equity capital invested in more than 80 transactions. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders, families, entrepreneurs, and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its unique resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

About Onex Falcon

Onex Falcon is a private credit asset manager that employs an opportunistic approach to originating and executing solution-oriented private credit investments. Onex Falcon was formed in December 2020 through the combination of Falcon Investment Advisors and Onex Credit, combining Falcon’s significant experience in specialized private credit investing with the scale, global distribution and diverse investment and origination capabilities of Onex Credit and the broader Onex franchise. For further information about Onex Falcon, please visit www.onexfalcon.com.