First Generation Investors Partners with Cash App

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Generation Investors (“FGI”), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides high school students in underserved communities with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the investment economy, recently announced a partnership with Cash App, a leading mobile payment service developed by Block, Inc (formerly Square). Through this partnership, Cash App has made FGI its Q2 social impact partner, supporting FGI with $35,000 in donations and encouraging its followers to donate to FGI using our cash tag ($FirstGenInvestors) through a matching campaign.

“As FGI continues to expand its footprint nationally, we are grateful for supporters like Cash App who help us maximize the impact of our work,” said FGI Head of PartneArships, Charlie Ewig. “Cash App’s generosity will help us to fuel our continued growth and support the expansion of our organization to allow us to reach as many students as possible with our programming.”

FGI chapters consist of mentors and volunteers who work with local high school students, providing them with the necessary knowledge and insight to invest with confidence. Upon completing the FGI curriculum and turning 18, FGI graduates receive real funds and investment accounts to continue developing their portfolio.

About First Generation Investors

Founded in 2018 by University of Pennsylvania students Alex Ingerman, Dylan Ingerman and Cole Mattox, First Generation Investors (FGI) is a non-profit organization that provides young adults with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the investment economy. FGI is a volunteer-based program that teaches high school students in underserved communities the power of investing and brings classroom lessons to life by providing students with real money to invest. In the spring of 2019, FGI piloted the program with three local Philadelphia high school students. FGI has since expanded its program from three students to over 500, supported by nearly 270 volunteers across 30+ universities.

For more information, please visit https://www.firstgenerationinvestors.com/