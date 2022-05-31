DPAA and Quotient Announce 2nd DOOH CPG Event: June 9, 1pm EST

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DPAA, the global trade marketing association driving the growth and digitization of out-of-home media today and its growing role in the omnichannel mix, announced today the 2nd Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) CPG Event with strategic partner Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company that provides a DOOH DSP for brands and agencies. The virtual event will take place on June 9 at 1pm ET. Registration is now open here.

Speakers and case studies/presentations at the event will include:

Stephanie Espinoza - Associate Brand Manager Marketing, TYLENOL®, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health

Francesca Giordano - VP, Partner, J3 Shopper at UM Worldwide

Jess Chappell - SVP, Managing Director Digital and Out of Home, Evergreen Trading

Norm Chait - Sr. Director, OOH Practice Lead, Quotient

Susan Cho - Head of GTM Agency Development and Partnerships, Quotient

Barry Frey - CEO, DPAA

Michael Burgi - Sr. Editor, Media Planning & Buying, Digiday

Linda Crowder - Sales Team Lead, Peapod Digital Labs

Dave Etherington - Chief Commercial Officer, Place Exchange

Mike Schott - SVP of Media Sales, Volta Charging

David Schreff - CEO, ActV8Me

Karen Chan - Sr. Director, Quotient

This year’s program will include sessions and panels on tactics to engage CPG consumers with DOOH, innovations in DOOH that marketers can use to drive sales and measure impact, and the latest in refined targeting techniques and strategic programmatic buying.

“Last year’s CPG event with Quotient was such a success, many of our brand and agency partners asked for more,” said Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA. “We are pleased to be working with Quotient on another must attend event for all involved in the consumer packaged goods business.”

We are delighted to return this year with an exciting lineup of speakers from top CPG brands, their agencies and technology partners,” said Susan Cho, Agency Partnerships Group Director of Quotient. “DOOH continues to play a strategic role in reaching shoppers at both the path of purchase and point of sale. This will be an opportunity to share our learnings and talk about what’s next for the future of DOOH.”

About DPAA

DPAA is the global trade marketing association, driving the growth and digitization of out-of-home (OOH) media and its growing role in the Omnichannel mix. Membership in the DPAA community brings many business acceleration benefits, including a wide array of products. DPAA offers members an extensive database of research, best practices and case studies; tools for planning, training and forecasting; social media amplification of news; insights on software and hardware solutions; further integration into the advertising ecosystem by connecting DOOH networks, brands, agencies, ad tech and others.

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Our omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers, publishers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.