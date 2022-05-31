Magnifi Joins the Brightcove Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magnifi (previously known as Toch AI) today announced its integration with the leading online video platform Brightcove. With distinct products revolutionizing how content is refined and consumed, Magnifi expands its global footprint and strengthens its industry position through the Brightcove Marketplace.

“We are delighted to be listed on the Brightcove Marketplace, which gives us the ability to deliver more capabilities and add more value to our joint customer base,” says Magnifi Co-Founder & CEO Vinayak Shrivastav. “We look forward to networking with a broad audience and showcasing our capabilities that help enterprises and individuals create impact and tell immersive stories across all media genres.”

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable and secure video technology solutions platform to help customers across the globe harness the incredible power of video while enabling businesses to discover, sell, engage and monetize video content effectively. The Brightcove Marketplace is where all its customers go, whether they’re looking to add specific capabilities to their Brightcove platform or they’re just browsing for new ideas.

“We at Brightcove understand the potential of the video tech industry and strive to strengthen the ecosystem through specialized solutions offered by some of the most innovative players,” says Brightcove Vice President of Technology Partners and Integrations Rajan Shah. “We welcome the Magnifi enterprise solution and the joint value offered to customers as they look to create, enrich and edit their video content.”

Magnifi uses state-of-the-art technology that helps to process video content automatically and instantly, including meta-tagging, identifying key moments and auto-producing social ready content assets. Recently, Magnifi partnered with USA Cricket to enable fans to catch all the missed action and relive their best moments from the Dafabet USA vs. Ireland Men’s International Series 2021.

For more information: visit: https://magnifi.ai

About Magnifi (formerly Toch AI):

Magnifi – previously known as Toch AI – has found an extremely strong product-market fit in serving enterprises across numerous industries - OTT players, broadcasters, sports clubs and leagues, marketing agencies, e-gaming platforms, schools, colleges and more. Magnifi is building the next-generation video editing ecosystem addressing a broad range of use cases in the post-production process. The company started its journey on generating instant key moments and auto short-sized clips leveraging computer vision and AI capabilities, the sliver in which it is the current tech leader. Magnifi today has offices in the U.S., Europe, Israel and India and is expanding to Singapore and the Middle East by the end of this year.