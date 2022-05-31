International Alternative Dispute Resolution Complex Maxwell Chambers Selects Immediation Digital Arbitration and Mediation Platform

SINGAPORE & MELBOURNE, Australia, & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxwell Chambers, the Singapore-based, integrated alternative dispute resolution (ADR) complex today announced its partnership with Immediation to offer its legal video collaboration software and online dispute resolution platform to its users.

This partnership heralds a major step forward towards a hybrid future with expanded capabilities for fully remote and in-person proceedings in the ADR and ODR industry.

“Since the signing of the 2019 Singapore Convention on Mediation, Maxwell Chambers has seen a steady increase in bookings for mediation cases. The pandemic further accelerated this trend and brought increased demand for Maxwell Chambers’ virtual and hybrid hearing services,” said Shae Teo, Deputy Chief Executive, Maxwell Chambers. “As the leading integrated ADR complex, we work with our partners to offer best-in-class technology and services for our clients and Immediation's end-to-end bespoke solution helps set a new standard. Immediation was designed specifically for dispute resolution on a secure platform, and its advanced capabilities enable us to continue meeting the need for a robust virtual environment,” she added.

Immediation features ISO27001 certified video and document encryption that is GDPR- and ethics-compliant, and privacy-sensitive. Commitment to these standards combined with Immediation’s suite of more than 30 legal-specific tools delivers a secure, seamless, intuitive digital environment for dispute resolution.

“Maxwell Chambers is among the world’s leading international dispute resolution hubs and at the forefront of the industry throughout Asia, and its partnership with Immediation validates the strength of our technology,” said Laura Keily, CEO and Founder of Immediation. “We look forward to this continued collaboration as we pioneer the evolution of ADR/ODR.”

About Immediation

Immediation provides legal video collaboration software, for the ultimate digital legal environment. Created by lawyers, its unmatched functionality, specialization and access delivers the judiciary, lawyers and neutral parties the capacity, capability and control to successfully handle complex legal interactions online. Immediation is already in use by courts, governments, dispute resolution organizations and law firms for local, national and international matters. To learn more visit www.immediation.com

About Maxwell Chambers

Maxwell Chambers is the world’s first integrated dispute resolution complex with best-in-class hearing facilities, the company offers a full suite of digital hearing solutions and support services, providing an end-to-end seamless solution for ADR users. Maxwell Chambers supports complex multi-party, multi-jurisdiction hearings via physical, hybrid or virtual settings 24/7 across the globe. Today, Maxwell Chambers is home to a number of ADR organisations, including the ICC Court of Arbitration, Permanent Court of Arbitration, the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), and the Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC).