YuJa Secures Contract With Texas State Technical College to Serve Institution’s 10 Campuses With Lecture Capture and Media Management Tools

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas’s only public multicampus technical college, Texas State Technical College (TSTC), has signed an agreement with YuJa, Inc. to provide its Enterprise Video Platform for lecture capture and media management solutions. The college has 10 campuses throughout the state and more than 11,000 students working toward associate degrees and certificates in technical skills and trades.

The institution was seeking a replacement solution for Techsmith Knowmia, which sunset its enterprise education video hosting product. In addition to creating and publishing recordings, generating captions and using the quiz feature, YuJa offers the institution high functionality, ease of use, and the ability to manage and simplify workflows. The Video Platform integrates with Canvas, TSTC’s Learning Management System (LMS), and its Single Sign-On provider to provide a comprehensive education media platform.

“Texas State Technical College has a student-centered philosophy that focuses on technology as a ‘force to be explored and channeled by people in a productive and responsible manner for the benefit of all humankind,’” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to be a part of that philosophy by providing necessary technology to help students learn 21st century skills that will contribute to their success in Texas and beyond.”

YuJa has a strong and growing presence across Texas, including at Dallas College, University of Texas at El Paso, Lamar University, McLennan Community College, Texas Wesleyan University, Clarendon College, Vernon College, Lone Star College, Texas State University, and others.

ABOUT TEXAS STATE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Texas State Technical College is the only state-supported multiple campus technical college in Texas. The institution aims to help the state of Texas meet the high-tech challenges of today’s global economy in partnership with business and industry, government agencies and other educational institutions.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.