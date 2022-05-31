Ant Group Appointed by Elevandi as Advisory Committee Member

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ant Group has been appointed as a member on the advisory committee of Elevandi, a company set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) with a mission to foster an open dialogue between the public and private sectors to advance FinTech in the digital economy.

The advisory committee comprises senior leaders from eight organizations ranging from established financial institutions to Tech/FinTech players. Mr. Chen Leiming, Senior Vice President, who is responsible for Ant Group’s international public policy and government affairs, serves as the representative of Ant Group. Mr. Chen also oversees the legal, compliance, AML and privacy functions of Ant Group’s international businesses.

As an advisory committee member, Mr. Chen Leiming will represent Ant Group and involve in providing strategic guidance on:

galvanising global conversations to shape FinTech industry agendas worldwide; identifying key structural trends and issues shaping the future of financial services; and fostering an open dialogue between policymakers and FinTech players on Fintech risks and opportunities.

Speaking on the appointment of Ant Group as an advisory committee member, Mr. Sopnendu Mohanty, Chairman of Elevandi’s Board of Directors and Chief FinTech Officer of MAS, said: “Elevandi's mission is to bring together the public and private sector to adopt technology and build the future of finance that is inclusive, impactful and sustainable. We welcome organisations that have shown passion and dedication in harnessing FinTech for the growth and development of the new digital economy to participate as advisory committee members.”

Mr. Chen Leiming, Senior Vice President, Ant Group, said: “It is a great honour to represent Ant Group and contribute to the mission of Elevandi which we share and resonate deeply. At Ant Group, we are committed to leveraging technology and knowledge to provide inclusive services to those unserved and underserved, and contribute to the society through initiatives such as Ant Forest to promote low carbon lifestyle, and 10x1000 Tech for Inclusion to bridge the global digital skills gap."

"We look forward to joining the fellow members of the advisory committee in furthering Elevandi’s efforts on cultivating a more inclusive, green, and sustainable fintech landscape for the future," Mr. Chen said.

As part of Ant Group’s participation in Elevandi, Mr. Douglas Feagin, Senior Vice President for Global Strategic Partnerships and Investments at Ant Group will attend Elevandi’s inaugural Point Zero Forum in Zurich as a speaker. Point Zero Forum is an invite-only, in-person gathering to frame new ideas in Web 3.0 and sustainable finance; develop new regulatory frameworks; and provide access to investment capital.

For more information on Elevandi and the full list of advisory committee members, please visit https://www.elevandi.io/media/company-set-up-by-mas-to-advance-fintech-announces-advisory-committee.

About Ant Group

Ant Group aims to create the infrastructure and platform to support the digital transformation of the service industry. It strives to enable all consumers and small and micro businesses to have equal access to financial and other services that are inclusive, green and sustainable.

Ant Group is the owner and operator of Alipay, the leading digital platform in China serving hundreds of millions of users, and connecting them with merchants and partner financial institutions that offer inclusive financial services and digital daily life services such as food delivery, transport, entertainment, and healthcare.

Ant Group has further introduced Alipay+, which provides global cross-border mobile payments and marketing solutions that connect merchant partners, especially small and medium-sized businesses, with mobile payments and other payment methods, for them to better serve their users and customers from all over the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.antgroup.com or follow us on Twitter @AntGroup.

About Elevandi

Elevandi is set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to foster an open dialogue between the public and private sectors to advance FinTech in the digital economy. We work closely with governments, founders, investors, and corporate leaders to drive collaboration, education, and new sources of value at the industry and national levels. Our initiatives have convened over 300,000 people since 2016 to drive the growth of FinTech through events, closed-door roundtables, investor programmes, educational initiatives, and research. ​​

We have built a coordinated set of consequential products that drive activity at the industry, national, regional and global level, which include: