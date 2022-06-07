Synamon Partners with Polygon Studios in Metaverse Business

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synamon, a company that works on the promotion and development of the metaverse market, has entered into a partnership with Polygon Studios (formerly Matic Network) that provides L2 solutions.

In the process of selecting chains that can be used on the platform, we have adopted Polygon as one of the main public chains, and plan to develop support for various NFT and other applications in the metaverse space within Synamon and with client companies.

Background of the partnership

Synamon is working hard to develop a comprehensive platform for metaverse that can be accessed from multiple devices, including smartphones, can be used flexibly according to the number of users and their purposes, and can handle a wide range of use cases, including NFT utilization.

We are developing a function that enables NFT to be used as an access ticket to exhibition contents and spaces, and we believe that this function can be used in combination with various NFT projects to create new experiential value.

Currently, NFT projects utilizing the Polygon chain are being created every day around the world, including Japan, and we recognize that the market size continues to expand. The features mentioned above have a high affinity with NFT projects using Polygon, and we believe that the collaboration between Synamon and Polygon will lead to an increase in the value provided to each other's users and clients, which led us to form this partnership.

In addition, Ethereum is currently facing issues in terms of transaction speed and cost (Gas cost), but by utilizing Polygon (L2 solution), we believe that the ability to handle various transactions at high speed and low cost while being compatible with Ethereum will be a major advantage of the partnership.

Call for NFT Projects

We are also looking for NFT projects that would like to consider utilizing Synamon's "New Metaverse Platform".

Please feel free to contact us if you are interested.