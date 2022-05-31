Quiet Platforms Partners With Pitney Bowes to Offer Brands Fast and Efficient Delivery

PITTSBURGH & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quiet Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), announced a partnership with Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company. This partnership builds on the industry-leading logistics capabilities available to customers in the Quiet Platforms network, offering fast and efficient delivery options. Under the agreement, Pitney Bowes will provide value-added carrier services, allowing customers to leverage the scale provided by the Quiet Platforms shared services model to optimize their supply chains.

“As we continue to expand the Quiet Platforms business, we are excited to partner with Pitney Bowes, which will enable faster delivery services and logistics capabilities to get orders into the hands of customers quicker and more efficiently,” said Brent Beabout, President of Quiet Platforms. “Offering in-network retailers and brands access to our expansive logistics capabilities enables them to focus more closely on what they do best, creating great products and memorable customer experiences.”

“Pitney Bowes is committed to innovation and we’re excited to work with Quiet Platforms as it builds next-generation supply chain capabilities for retailers and brands,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP & President, Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce. “This partnership, leveraging the recently announced Pitney Bowes Designed Delivery™ service, will help brands in the Quiet Platforms network continue to enhance the customer experience.”

Quiet Platforms’ innovative shared supply chain network enables companies to collaborate to solve their common logistics, fulfillment and delivery challenges by optimizing operations and enables faster, greener and more cost-efficient supply chains without investment of additional capital or resources. Quiet Platforms’ end-to-end supply chain capabilities include cost-effective middle-mile transportation solutions and advanced in-market fulfillment centers that allow retailers and brands to “get closer and ship smarter,” strategically positioning inventory closer to end consumers. Quiet Platforms was formed through AEO’s 2021 acquisitions of AirTerra and Quiet Logistics.

About Quiet Platforms

By creating interoperable open and sharing supply chain platforms powered by an intelligent and unified orchestration layer, Quiet Platforms helps companies collaborate to drive scale efficiencies and sustainability. The plug-and-play, open-sharing platform is enabling globally renowned retailers such as Kohl’s, Peloton, Steve Madden, Li & Fung and more than 60 others to optimize their inventory and access digital capabilities such as track and trace to increase efficiency and improve margins. A wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), Quiet Platforms levels the playing field for small and midsized retailers by providing access to shared supply chain assets and relationships across every link of the chain—so they can ship less and operate more sustainably.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.