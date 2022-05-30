Julian McBride Racing Kicks Off 2022 750 Motor Club Season with New Sponsorship Deal with Liqui Moly

READING, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“Mid-table – very happy with that” said Julian McBride on completion of the opening race in the 750 Motor Club Tegiwa Club Enduro Championship 2022 season.

Paraplegic driver, Julian, kicked off the 2022 season in the opening round at Donington Park on 18 April with a 14th place finish from a field of 53 cars having qualified 27th after his BMW suffered a broken suspension in testing.

Immediately prior to the race, Julian McBride Racing agreed a one-year initial sponsorship deal with the German high-performance lubricant-maker Liqui Moly. “ I’m chuffed with the Liqui Moly deal.” said Julian. “ Their lubricants have always been associated with top performing German cars, and my aim is to become a top performing driver, regardless of my disability – it’s a motivating match.”

Tim Keller, Liqui Moly’s UK Export Area Manager, said “ The deal with Julian McBride Racing demonstrates our support for tenacious drivers who have overcome adversity in the pursuit of success and we’re proud to be helping Julian onward to success.”

Julian drives an S55 3.0-litre BMW E46 M3 twin turbo, built from scratch by Geoff Steel Racing. It includes a Drenth sequential gearbox with a specially-adapted hand-operated clutch and modified brake and accelerator to accommodate limited feeling and control in Julian’s legs. Julian’s support team and is responsible for the modifications to the BMW which allow Julian to compete at this level.

“ Though still in the early days of development, the signs are very promising.” said Geoff Steel.

Julian became a paraplegic on 4 January 2011 following a microdiscectomy, a routine spinal surgery procedure, which “went wrong”. He awoke after a one-hour operation unable to feel his legs, and within three hours had lost all feeling and movement from the waist down.

Following extensive rehab at Reading and Stoke Mandeville, but still unable to walk, Julian regained some feeling just in his quad (thigh) muscles and attended a Regional Driving Assessment Centre in mid-2011 where he tried a range of cars with various hand controls, and was signed off as able to drive two-pedalled cars. He entered his first Tegiwa Club Enduro Championship in 2018 though he subsequently suffered a broken leg, overcoming that setback to compete in a total of only four races in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

