TheraVet Signs a Distribution Agreement With Nuzoa, a Leading Spanish Company in the Distribution of Veterinary Products and Services

TheraVet (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET) (ISIN: BE0974387194 - ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces today the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Nuzoa, a leading Spanish company in the distribution of veterinary products and services. This agreement represents a significant step forward for the distribution of BIOCERA-VET® product line in Spain, one of the five biggest European pet markets (with France, United-Kingdom, Germany and Italy), with about 6.73 millions of dogs and 3.7 millions of cats1. This partnership enables the Company to launch in Spain about 6 months ahead of schedule.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nuzoa will leverage its own sales and marketing strikeforce in the veterinary field to promote and distribute the BIOCERA-VET® products in Spain. Nuzoa has generated sales of approximately 135 million euros in 2021 and has 260 employees.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, comments: “We are thrilled to partner with Nuzoa for the distribution of our BIOCERA-VET® line in Spain. With this partnership, we are now able to be as close as possible to the veterinarians thanks to Nuzoa strike force. We will be able to meet the needs of the professional veterinary world by proposing our complete portofolio of BIOCERA-VET® products.”

This distribution agreement includes the products recently added to TheraVet bone substitutes portfolio, i.e., BIOCERA-VET® Bone Surgery RTU (2 references), BIOCERA-VET® Smartgraft (4 references), BIOCERA-VET® Granules (3 references), BIOCERA-VET® Osteosarcoma RTU (2 references). These products are perfectly positioned to meet the needs of veterinarians in terms of ease of use, compliance with current standards and results.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet’s mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in Texas.

About Nuzoa

Nuzoa is the union of distributors: ELASA, LLANERA, MAIPE, GOIKO, NORVET and later FARMA VET BALEAR, SERGAVE, NAYECO, LABOPAT and DOGERTY. This new brand combines the experience of more than 30 years and specialization to transform the future of animal health together. The name NUZOA was born as a reflection of our vision, "Nu" conveys the concept of novelty and innovation and "Zoa" refers to our experience and specialization in the animal world. In 2020, Nuzoa employed 120 people and had a turnover of 75 M€ (55% Livestock and 45% Companion Animals). In 2021, Nuzoa showed a signicant growth with 260 employees and a turnover around 135 M€.

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET® has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET®. BIOCERA-VET® is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient & cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET® is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET ® BONE SURGERY RTU, ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BONE SURGERY RTU, ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement BIOCERA-VET ® SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET ® GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute BIOCERA-VET® OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

