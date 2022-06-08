One Za’abeel’s coveted One&Only Private Homes and ‘The Residences’ are now available for sale, announces Ithra Dubai

One Za'abeel - Own your luxury home in the heart of Dubai (video: AETOSWire)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ithra Dubai, a leading real estate developer and asset manager, wholly owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai, announced the highly anticipated sale of One Za’abeel’s One&Only Private Homes and The Residences in Dubai’s most iconic address.

One Za’abeel, the multi-award-winning mixed-used development, is destined to become one of the UAE’s most recognizable architectural icons located right in Dubai’s business center. A marvel of engineering with the world’s longest cantilevered building, it is set to be awarded a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™.

Suspended perpendicularly across the two towers at a height of around 100 meters and weighing 13,000 tonnes, The Link will host several engaging experiences and will include captivating entertainment venues, dining with celebrity chefs, an infinity pool, an observation deck with uninterrupted 360˚views of Dubai, and an immersive glass-floor experience.

One Za’abeel Tower offers 94 One&Only Private Homes for sale, the pinnacle of urban living in the world’s first vertical urban resort managed by the ultra-luxury One&Only brand. Located in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations, One&Only Private Homes offer upscale private residential sanctuaries with One Za’abeel being no exception. Reflecting the architecture, design, and lifestyle elements for which One&Only is celebrated, One&Only Private Homes offer unparalleled access to the luxury hospitality collection’s world-class resorts, in addition to a series of exclusive benefits.

One Za’abeel’s The Residences houses 264 apartments with a strategic location and lavish facilities. The residences for sale include 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom simplexes and duplexes and a 5-bedroom penthouse.

Available for lease in this mixed-use masterpiece is deluxe office space covering an area of 26,000 square and three floors of retail space, F&B, and leisure experiences at the Podium, covering an area of 12,000 square meters.

Strategically located in the heart of the city, at the intersection of Dubai’s famous Sheikh Zayed Road and its commercial business district, One Za’abeel is the gateway to Dubai International Financial District, close to Dubai World Trade Centre, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai International Airport.

“With its mesmerizing architecture, central location, and exceptional mix of offerings, One Za’abeel is an exceptional place to live, work, and spend leisure time in one of Dubai’s most desirable addresses, a true reflection of Dubai’s ambitious spirit,” said Issam Galadari, Director and CEO of Ithra Dubai.

In line with the UAE’s net-zero target for 2050, the development aims to achieve the highest standards of sustainability as it implements the Gold LEED certification requirements in its design and functionality.

About Ithra Dubai

Ithra Dubai LLC, wholly owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), develops and manages a portfolio of pioneering real estate projects in Dubai and in key international markets. Its projects are designed to embrace diversity, shape happy communities, and bring prosperity to many. Ithra Dubai aims to deliver mixed-used developments on an ambitious scale, which incorporates world-class retail, commercial, residential, and leisure concepts.

www.onezaabeel.com

*Source: AETOSWire