Virtual Enterprises International Elects Musa Ali Shama as President and Announces 2022 Gala Celebrating 25 Years of Impact

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual Enterprises International (VE) announced the election of Musa Ali Shama as President effective April 27.

Mr. Shama, a seasoned educator, has served as superintendent of New Visions for Public Schools, deputy superintendent for high schools in the New York City Department of Education, and principal of Francis Lewis HS in Queens, New York where he implemented three successful VE programs. Most recently, he served as VE’s National Program Director, responsible for curriculum and resource development, research and professional development, and assessment. Mr. Shama has been instrumental in guiding VE’s expansion strategies and program outcomes.

Mr. Shama holds an MFA from CUNY, Lehman College; an MSEd in Educational Leadership from CUNY, Queens College, and a BS in Art Education from LIU Post College.

“I look forward to continuing to guide VE’s expansion and improved program outcomes, moving VE to new heights,” said Mr. Shama. “My strong focus on communication, collaboration, and coordination are deepening organizational cohesion and strengthening bonds with all stakeholders, which are important to scaling the impact of VE’s mission.”

Sandra Krasnoff, Chair of the Board, said, “VE serves a vital role in education. It helps middle and high school students (in over 450 schools nationwide and growing) develop problem-solving, teamwork, communication, financial, business and technology skills that are essential to pursuing their dreams, in college, career, and life. In Ali Shama we have a proven leader, with over 27 years of experience in public education. His passion and dedication to VE will continue to advance VE programs.”

VE is celebrating 25 years and over 200,000 students with a gala on June 2nd at the Central Park Zoo, an extraordinary venue in the middle of Central Park in New York City. The gala will honor Broadridge Financial Solutions and VE’s founder, Iris Blanc, whose vision started it all. Proceeds from the gala will support the scaling of VE’s impact to more schools and students across the United States, with a focus on those students from underserved communities.

For tickets or to donate to this amazing organization, please visit Veinternational.org/gala.

ABOUT VIRTUAL ENTERPRISES INTERNATIONAL

Virtual Enterprises International (VE) is a national nonprofit that transforms students through authentic business experiences which prepare them for fulfilling, financially secure futures. Since the inception of the VE program in 1996, it has served over 175,000 high school students, including many from economically disadvantaged communities. In 2015, VE introduced the VE-JV Career Academy, a similar two-year program that enables 7th and 8th-grade students to develop technology and entrepreneurial skills by starting and managing business ventures. Learn more about VE at veinternational.org/gala, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn pages.