Cross River Convenes Industry Leaders, Elected Officials and Policy Makers to Showcase True Public-Private Collaboration in Fintech

“Together with our partners, Cross River is reshaping and powering the future of global finance by creating access to safe and affordable financial services to communities historically left out,” said Phil Goldfeder, SVP and Head of Global Public Affairs at Cross River. “We are committed to bringing diverse groups together for pragmatic dialogue about financial innovation, inclusion and consumer protection.”

Cross River convened thought leaders, regulators and elected officials for a series of sessions around regulation for the next phase of fintech, building the framework for the regulation of digital assets, reimagining fintech regulation to foster innovation, reinvigorating government’s approach to innovation and more. New York State Assemblyman Clyde Vanel and New Jersey State Assemblyman Raj Mukherji closed out the day with a robust, forward-looking discussion on how states are leading the charge on setting the rules on digital assets.

“Innovation in financial services is critical to serving the needs of my constituents and every resident across New York,” said New York State Assemblyman Clyde Vanel. “Thank you to Cross River for convening these important conversations and for all their work in Fintech that is creating access to financial opportunity.”

On Thursday, Cross River CEO and Founder Gilles Gade took the mainstage with Caitlin Long, Founder and CEO of Custodia Bank for a conversation on “Stumbling Blocks to Stepping Stones: building the future of finance from vision to reality” which focused on the mission-based vision and challenging journey to democratize access to financial services by using cutting edge technology and bold leadership to adapt to an ever-changing regulatory and financial landscape.

With the tools for partners to serve their customers, grow their ecosystems and fuel their brands, Cross River enables any company to embed financial services through its one-stop-shop of differentiated solutions, API sandbox and proprietary core. This was brought to life with a live sandbox for attendees to brainstorm, connect and network in, complete with a custom sand sculptor, ice cream cart and park benches. To propel finance into the future, on Wednesday, Cross River hosted an industry event on The Intrepid where over 600 attendees had the opportunity to connect with others and enjoy great views of New York City and New Jersey, across the River. An exclusive Crypto Lounge highlighted several of Cross River’s partners and brought its evolving crypto stack to life.

About Cross River

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, lending and crypto solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world’s most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.