Blast Motion, Inc. Signs Haley Cruse and Paige Halstead to New Team of Softball Ambassadors; Will Lead Movement to Empower Female Athletes by Making Swing Metrics and Insights More Accessible

Blast Motion, a leader in motion analysis, performance insights and content for athletes, today announced the launch of a dynamic ambassador team. The team features new signees Haley Cruse and Paige Halstead, 2 of the world's top softball influencers on social media, and will grow to include a number of other current and former pro softball players and coaches as well as some of the game's top NIL athletes. In addition to working with Blast's engineering team to provide input into future Blast products and services, Cruse and Halstead are looking forward to creating a variety of sharable content to cultivate engagement and empowerment among the softball community utilizing the Blast Softball swing analyzer (sensor), mobile app and Web platform.

As a standout athlete at University of Oregon, Cruse led the team in hitting for 4 straight years becoming the first player in the program’s history to achieve this feat; played in the Women’s College World Series twice (’17 and ’18). She’s now a pro player with the USSSA Pride, and an audience of over 1 million social followers. Her dedication to growing the game and ability to create engaging content that both resonates within the sport and transcends softball made her an ideal partner to help launch Team Blast.

“I believe Blast can advance the sport of softball even more than they already have, and I’m excited to join the team,” said former University of Oregon and current USSSA Pride player Haley Cruse. “Blast understands that there are many types of swings, and their solutions have helped me immensely. I look forward to helping other athletes understand how easy and powerful it is for Blast to analyze their swing from a different perspective, so they can make adjustments and continue improving.”

Halstead attended UCLA, where she was the Bruins’ catcher for 4 consecutive years culminating in trips to the Women’s College World Series each year and earning the National Championship title in 2019—the 118th in UCLA Softball’s storied history. She simultaneously played for the US Junior Women’s National Team for 2 years, and was 1 of the youngest members to join the Olympic Team while attending college. Upon graduating, Halstead played professionally for Athletes Unlimited and she has since committed her time and energy to coaching players in both strength and conditioning as well as softball skills training. She has grown her reach on social media to nearly 800,000 followers and counting; has mastered creating a variety of entertaining and educational content. With her finger on the pulse of the latest training methods and technologies, in both softball and baseball, as well as producing amazing content and being an advocate for mental health awareness and empowerment with female athletes, she adds incredible dimension to Team Blast.

“I’ve seen the impact that Blast has had first-hand, using their solution myself in training before, during and after college as well as in coaching other athletes,” said UCLA National Champion as well as former Team USA and pro softball player Paige Halstead. “By teaming up with Blast, we will open the eyes of players to different ways of helping them reach their full potential. Together, we want Team Blast to expand the positive impact that Blast has made in the softball world as a whole and with the younger generation.”

Using their talents and reach across Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, the ambassadors will collaborate with Blast to create training videos featuring swing tips and tricks to help players improve as well as generate content that showcase their personal goals, results, perspectives, personalities and behind-the-scenes journeys.

“Just like Haley and Paige, Blast is obsessed with sports and helping coaches as well as their players train smarter, compete with greater confidence and generate game-changing results,” said Blast Motion Director of Digital Marketing Austin Hurwitz. “Our mission is to develop best-in-class solutions, helping athletes at all levels achieve greatness and grow the game. We’re absolutely thrilled to collaborate with Haley and Paige, to engage the softball community like never before.”

Blast’s powerful swing improvement solutions provide motion analysis, performance insights and content that push the limits of player development. Powered by the #1 Swing Analyzer in the game, Blast Softball and Blast Baseball are trusted by more pro, college, elite travel ball and academy teams, coaches and players; Blast Golf is trusted by over 200+ Tour professionals. All of Blast’s solutions are proven with the most swings in the game, and engineered to deliver unreal results at every level of play.

Blast Softball combines sensor-based swing analysis with curated video clips in an easy-to-use mobile app. Players at any level can get real-time feedback with a solution designed to help them train smarter and get better, and coaches can leverage premium services with advanced metrics, training insights and player management to unlock their players' potential.

About Blast Motion:

Based in San Marcos, California, Blast Motion is an information company that provides motion analysis and performance insights. By intelligently combining the biomechanics of movement with sensor data, video capture technology, and cloud-based software services, Blast has redefined the way people coach, recruit, train, analyze, and improve their game. For additional information, please visit https://blastmotion.com/ and follow Blast on social media (Baseball: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok; Softball: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok; Golf: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok; All Sports: YouTube, LinkedIn).