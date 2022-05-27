VeriSIM Life CEO Dr. Jo Varshney Shares Pioneering Approach to Business and Life with MSNBC Mika Brzezinski's Know Your Value Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VeriSIM Life (VeriSIM) www.verisimlife.com, the leading Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled, unique R&D decisions de-risker for breakthrough drug development, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Dr. Jo Varshney, is featured on MSNBC’s Know Your Value platform where she discussed with Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, her professional and personal experiences that have shaped her path to becoming CEO of VeriSIM Life. Know Your Value is spearheaded by Ms. Brzezinski as an empowered community that helps women recognize and be recognized for their personal and professional value by developing and inspiring their individual growth.

Read Dr. Varshney’s story here: https://on.msnbc.com/3wOBxmF

In the “career growth” section on the MSNBC website, the article, entitled, “This CEO credits her career survival to 'the art of eight limbs' martial arts practice”, details Dr. Varshney’s journey as a trained veterinarian and doctorate in oncology and genomics who founded an innovative lifesaving drug discovery technology company, VeriSIM Life.

Today, VeriSIM works with large pharmaceutical and biotech companies to solve their drug development decisions by integrating artificial intelligence with quantitative models that predict drug outcomes in clinical settings before administering drugs to humans.

In the five years the company has existed, Dr. Varshney has raised more than $23 million in operating capital, built a global customer base, produced four drug candidates for rare and unmet diseases and just completed an acquisition of a privately held drug discovery company that leverages proprietary AI technology for advancing the treatment of Parkinson's Disease.

“I am honored to be featured as part of Ms. Brzezinski’s Know Your Value initiative and applaud her for the work she is doing to empower women to grow their careers and reach their full potential in whatever endeavors they pursue,” said Dr. Jo Varshney, CEO of VeriSIM Life. “My advice to up-and-coming executives is to accept the fact that there will be setbacks and know you will hear a lot of ‘No’s’ along your journey before you get to a ‘Yes’. Stay focused and continue to check in with your mentors and it will be that ‘tribe’ of people you surround yourself with who will put you in the right mindset to move forward in your life without feeling rejected and disheartened.”

Dr. Varshney is an active advocate of women in leadership programs and holds several advisory roles to enable diversity at the board level of companies.

