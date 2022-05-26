U. S. Steel Celebrates Investment in America with Strategic Pig Iron Caster at Gary Works

GARY, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) employees joined United Steelworkers (USW) leadership, key partners, and elected officials to celebrate the Company’s investment in a pig iron caster at its Gary Works facility. The installation of the pig iron caster is a key part of U. S. Steel’s metallics strategy, capitalizing on its iron ore advantage.

“Mined, melted and made in America has always been important to us, and recent world events have demonstrated how critical self-reliance is,” said U. S. Steel President & CEO David B. Burritt. “This investment at Gary Works, to create the necessary material for our lower-emissions electric arc furnaces, is the perfect example of combining the best of integrated and mini mill technologies. It’s also helping propel our transition to our ambitious Best for All® strategy. We’re committed to a future of driving profitable steel solutions for people and the planet.”

The pig machine will be fed with iron ore from the Company’s Minnesota Ore Operations, Minntac and Keetac. The produced pig iron is expected to supply up to 50% of the ore-based metallics needs for Big River Steel Works.

“Gary Works is U. S. Steel’s largest manufacturing plant and its role in the Company and in this community is significant,” said Daniel Killeen, Vice President, Gary Works. “Knowing that the nearly 4,000 employees at Gary Works are not just contributing here, but we now get to utilize our blast furnace efficiency to contribute to the company’s new, most environmentally friendly operations at Big River Steel Works, is something we’re excited about.”

Pre-construction for the caster began in the first quarter of 2022, and start-up is expected in early 2023. The $60 million investment will bring approximately 25 new jobs to the facility.

Gus Atsas, President, United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1014, said, "The process of pigging iron will help secure our plant in an ever-changing global market. The future of Gary Works and the United Steelworkers go hand in hand. Our families and communities depend on our success, and we are proud of the work we do every day."

“U. S. Steel and their incredible workforce, including members of the United Steelworkers, are the foundation of the Northwest Indiana economy. I am grateful they are making this investment in the steelmaking capabilities of our region and the ability of future workers to continue to make the most environmentally friendly and efficient steel in the world,” said Congressman Frank Mrvan.

