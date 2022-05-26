Karate Combat Announces Season 4 - Event 4: ‘Atamov vs. Levine’ to Take Place on June 25th at Universal Studios in Orlando Florida

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karate Combat, the underground fight phenomenon changing the game in sports-entertainment, today confirmed that two world title fights will headline the upcoming Karate Combat: Season 4: Atamov vs. Levine event taking place at Universal Studios, Florida on Saturday, June 25.

The stacked card being assembled for this landmark event will also host the Karate Combat debut of former Bellator and GLORY Kickboxing champion Gabriel Varga.

Rhode Island’s Ross ‘Turbo’ Levine will challenge reigning middleweight champion Shahin Atamov of Azerbaijan for the Karate Combat World Middleweight Championship in the headline slot, having earned his shot with a stunning spin-kick TKO victory over Igor de Castaneda earlier this month.

Ireland’s Eoghan Chelmiah, the Karate Combat World Bantamweight Champion, will rematch bitter rival Illies ‘The Madman’ Mardhi in the chief support slot, the two picking up where they left off after their Season 3 bout was cut short due to the French-Moroccan breaking his right hand during the course of a four-round war.

With one Bellator Kickboxing world championship and two GLORY Kickboxing world titles to his credit, Vancouver’s Gabriel Varga is one of the world’s most decorated professional karatekas. He will debut on this card in a lightweight bout, with an opponent to be announced.

Also confirmed for the card is the deadly Omaira ‘La Guerrera’ Molina. The Venezuelan’s victories in Season 3 included a jaw-dropping knockout and two awards (Best Female Fighter; KO Punch of the Season) in the fan-voted official End-of-Season awards. Now 3-0 in Karate Combat, she faces Brazilian battler Ana Ferreira Da Silva and will be calling for a world title shot if she wins.

“This is a huge event for Karate Combat. The card is absolutely stacked and the headline bouts are two of the biggest fights you’ll see this year anywhere in combat sports. And we’ll be at one of Florida’s most iconic locations, Universal Studios in Orlando. I can’t wait for June 25th,” said Karate Combat President Adam Kovacs.

Karate Combat’s next event - Karate Combat: Season 4 - Event 2 - airs worldwide this Saturday, May 28 and sees Karate Combat World Lightweight Champion Edgars ‘The Bearslayer’ Skrivers put his world title on the line against bitter rival Luiz Rocha, a protege of The Pitbull Brothers MMA team, in a bad-blood rematch which has been brewing ever since their Season 1 encounter.

ABOUT KARATE COMBAT

The world’s most innovative professional fight league, Karate Combat harnesses groundbreaking production technology and the Epic Games Unreal Engine (Mandalorian, Fortnite) to host full-contact professional karate fights in incredible CGI environments designed by world-class artists.

Olympic medallists and national champions from around the world are just some of the elite black belts invited to compete in eight different weight divisions in pursuit of a Karate Combat World Championship. Karate Combat maintains offices in the USA and EU. For more information please visit www.karate.com