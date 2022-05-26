This Father’s Day, Advance Auto Parts and Pennzoil Team Up to Offer the Ultimate Trip with Dad

RALEIGH, N.C. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, has teamed up with Pennzoil® to offer motorsports race fans the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime Father’s Day gift. The 2022 Advance Auto Parts Father’s Day Sweepstakes Powered by Pennzoil will send four people on a trip to a premier motorsports race in Las Vegas on Oct. 16. The sweepstakes runs from May 26-June 22.

The grand prize winner and three guests will travel to Las Vegas for the ultimate motorsports experience consisting of roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, entertainment the night before the race, transportation and a $1,000 VISA Rewards Card. At the race, the winners will have seats within a pit box, get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Team Penske garage, team hauler and pit lane, four suite tickets and a meet-and-greet with Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang and Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Ford Mustang.

“This collaboration between Advance and Pennzoil is an opportunity to show appreciation for dads and create a lifelong memory for race fans,” said Allison Bubar, Advance’s senior vice president of marketing and DIY strategy. “Meeting the drivers, getting an up-close view of the race cars and experiencing a playoff race all while visiting one of the most entertaining cities in the world will surely make for an unforgettable weekend.”

To enter the Father’s Day Sweepstakes and view the official sweepstakes rules, visit www.pennzoil.com/aapgiftsfordad. A winner will be randomly selected on June 23.

“Pennzoil appreciates the long-standing traditions motorsports fans have, especially with their families,” said Suzanne Clerkin, Director of Marketing at Shell Lubricants. “We are thrilled to join Advance Auto Parts to offer this once-in-a-lifetime experience for a father and his family.”

