Good News Network and Rise Vision Partner to Help Schools Foster Positive Learning Environments

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With childhood depression and anxiety rising during the pandemic and disturbing news stories only adding to the mental health burden in our schools, it is the perfect time to be delivering some positive news headlines into hallways and classrooms across the U.S. That's exactly what the Good News Network® is now providing in a new partnership with digital signage company Rise Vision.

Launching this month in over 120 schools, Rise Vision and Good News Network (GNN) are spreading positivity with uplifting news content on video screens for grades K-12. Now, students and teachers can stop and read about kindness and scientific breakthroughs on new templates created by Rise Vision.

Founded in 1997, millions of people have turned to GNN as an antidote to the barrage of negativity experienced in the mainstream media. Because of its long history, staying power, and public trust, GNN is #1 on Google for good news. “Especially this year on our 25th anniversary, GNN is thrilled to be inspiring teachers and school students with optimism and hope during these challenging times,” said GNN founder and CEO Geri Weis-Corbley.

“Digital signage shouldn’t be complicated—it should be positive, educational, and informational. Rise Vision’s partnership with Good News Network addresses these points, while being eye-catching and fun. It adds to the conversation of increasing social emotional learning and requires no design time from educators. Even better, these new templates help create a nurturing learning environment focused on joy and positivity. As Rise Vision continues to grow we look for more partnerships to help address school and classroom communication barriers and save educators time and effort,” said Shea Darlison, Head of Marketing, Rise Vision.

What makes this partnership so great is there is no additional cost for Rise Vision customers to use these templates. If you are interested in trying out the Good News Network templates, you can try it out for free here.

Rise Vision is the #1 digital signage software solution for schools. Rise Vision helps schools improve communication, increase student involvement, celebrate student achievements, and create a positive school culture.

For 25 years, millions of people worldwide have turned to the Good News Network® as a daily antidote to balance the barrage of negativity from mainstream media. Along with its FREE apps for Android and iPhone, GNN.org is ranked #1 on Google and Bing for good news.