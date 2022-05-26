AIME Launches Joint Partnership with Vetted VA™ to Support Veteran Homebuyers

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a non-profit trade association that supports independent mortgage brokers and wholesale mortgage professionals, unveils a partnership with Vetted VA™, an organization dedicated to providing a national support system of VA loan education for Veteran and Active Duty Service Member homebuyers.

This partnership will solidify efforts to bring critical resources to mortgage loan originators in the broker channel, with the end goal to support Veterans, Active Duty Service Members, and their families in achieving homeownership. By collaborating together, these two organizations will increase the amount of VA home loan resources available to independent mortgage brokers and will continue to passionately advocate for Veteran and Active Duty borrowers.

“It’s crucial for the broker channel to support those who have given so much in service of our country – and that begins with collaboration and education,” states Katie Sweeney, CEO of AIME. “Through this partnership, we will be able to jointly combine our networks of VA home loan experts and independent originators for the betterment of the military community and their families.”

Prior to this partnership, Sweeney has been serving in an advisory capacity with Vetted VA™. Both organizations have recognized the opportunity for a formal partnership to leverage their consumer audience in conjunction with AIME’s membership reach. Combined, they will bring together over 250,000 people focused on providing homeownership to Veterans and Active Duty borrowers across the country. Vetted VA™ will collaborate with AIME to support education for the association’s members and join their active lobbying efforts at the Federal and State levels.

“We are advocates for VA Home Loan eligible homebuyers. We understand that they deserve the best resources available to them during the homebuying process; well-educated professionals understand freedom of choice and opportunity,” says Christopher Griffith, founder of Vetted VA™. “It makes sense for us to combine our efforts to show the greatest strength in numbers we possibly can in support of all Service Members past, present, and future.”

Both organizations have already found natural alignment in their missions, with many Vetted VA™ professionals overlapping with AIME membership. Previously, the two organizations partnered with Polygon Research to publish a recent whitepaper, Debunking VA Myths: Why You Should Work with a Veteran, detailing the common misconceptions many professionals have about working with VA Home Loan eligible borrowers.

Furthermore, AIME’s President of Advocacy, Brendan McKay, testified in Annapolis for Veterans’ property tax exemptions in support of Maryland House Bill 809. This bill was signed into Maryland state law on April 21, 2022, and will go into effect on October 1, 2022. The newly formed partnership between AIME and Vetted VA™ will combine efforts to advocate for Veterans by aiding in the adoption of similar legislation in 27 additional states.

“Together, there’s nothing our organizations can’t do,” says Sweeney. “Our vision for this partnership is to strengthen support for loan originators and combine our efforts to better serve Military Service Members, Veterans, and their families across the country.”

For more information, visit aimegroup.com/vetted-va/.

About Association of Independent Mortgage Experts

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers. With over 40,000 members, AIME is committed to establishing a community of independent mortgage experts by creating an association that empowers them with unparalleled technology, continued education, and networking support necessary to successfully advise consumers nationwide with their residential mortgage needs. AIME operates with a growth-focused strategy, providing tools and resources to propel the wholesale channel beyond a 25% share of the mortgage market in 2022 and beyond.