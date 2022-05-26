Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2022: Growing Focus on Healthy Lifestyles Amidst the Ongoing Pandemic Drives Focus onto Functional Foods - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Functional Food Ingredients - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Functional Food Ingredients Market to Reach $118.4 Billion by 2026
The global market for Functional Food Ingredients estimated at US$75.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$118.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period.
Growth in the global market is being driven by growing consumer consciousness about their health and wellness, and the awareness that safe fortified foods could contribute to an enjoyable and healthy life. In addition, rising incidences of many chronic diseases including high blood pressure and diabetes are driving demand for functional food ingredients, which could help prevent these diseases.
Other factors spurring growth include growing numbers of gym goers and fitness centers; changes in the regulations for the food & beverage sector; increasing consumer demand for wholesome and clean-label food & beverage products with high nutritional content; and product innovations, developments, new investments, and new product launches by many companies.
Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.1% CAGR to reach US$77.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.6% share of the global Functional Food Ingredients market.
There is growing demand for natural carotenoids such as lycopene and beta-carotene in their pure form, and these could replace synthetic carotenoids, particularly in the production of dietary supplements, because of their high quality and effectiveness.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2026
The Functional Food Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.93% share in the global market.
China, the world second's largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.6% respectively over the analysis period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe dominate global market share, driven by increasing health concerns and complications such as diabetes, obesity, and digestive disorders in these regions.
Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is due to the growing population and increasing disposable income of consumers. Moreover, strong government policies supporting the agricultural trade related to functional foods is attracting investments from market players, creating a wide scope for development of the industry in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products
- From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends Functional Foods Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity
- Rising Interest in Functional Foods Drives Functional Food Ingredients Market
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Functional Food Ingredients
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Robust Growth in Functional Foods & Drinks to Bolster Demand for Functional Food Ingredients
- Probiotics and Prebiotics to Boost Market Prospects
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Market Growth
- Competition
- Regional and Cultural Customization: Important for Success in the Emerging Markets
- Strong Research Backup and Media Publicity: Key Product Differentiators
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 73 Featured)
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Amway Corporation
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- Arla Foods
- Ashland Inc.
- Associated British Foods plc
- BASF SE
- Cargill, Inc.
- CP Kelco U.S., Inc.
- DMH Ingredients, Inc.
- Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.
- Ingredion Inc.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
- Kerry Group plc
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Royal Avebe U.A.
- Tate & Lyle plc
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Focus on Healthy Lifestyles Amidst the Ongoing Pandemic Drives Focus onto Functional Foods, Driving Demand for Ingredients
- Focus Grows on Natural Foods and Clean Label
- Consumers Focus on Less Processed Foods Drives Market Prospects
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Consumer Spending on Functional Foods & Boosts Demand for Ingredients
- Growing Prominence of Functional Foods & Drinks in Weight Management Augurs Well for Market Demand
- Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks Ingredients Market
- Plants in Convenient Formats
- Plant Milk for Digestive Wellness
- Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods
- Role of Probiotics in Management of COVID-19 and Other Diseases
- Prebiotics: An Important Ingredient Promoting Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity
- Potential Role of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Infections
- Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients See Major Opportunities in the Post-COVID-19 World
- Growing Role of Prebiotic Ingredients in Functional Foods
- Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand for Prebiotic Ingredients
- Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredients
- Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for Prebiotic Fibers
- Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods
- Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve Digestive Health
- More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy Drinks Growth
- Antioxidants Gain Importance in Functional Beverages
- Soy-based Functional Ingredients Become Mainstream
- Carotenoids Find Growing Use in Functional Foods & Beverages
- Myriad Benefits of Beta Carotene Drive Applications in Health and Functional Foods
- Omega-3 Emerges as a Popular Heart-Healthy Ingredient, Driving Demand for Marine Functional Food Ingredients
- Alternative Sources of Omega-3
- Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals & Supplements Creates a Strong Foundation for the Growth of Astaxanthin
- Astaxanthin Finds Role in COVID-19 Management
- Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand
- Rice Protein Emerges as a Latest Functional Ingredient
- Dietary Fat Emerges as a New Ingredient for Functional Food & Drinks
- High Demand for Functional Ingredients in Snack Foods
- Rising Consumer Interest in Fruit-based Functional Ingredients
- Rising Demand for Natural Ingredients in Functional Foods
- Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products
- Mood Enhancers Gain Momentum
- Innovations Drive Market Expansion
- Nanotechnology Evolves as a Boon for Functional Food Manufacturers
- Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability
- Demographic and Macro Factors Influencing Growth in Functional Food Ingredients Market
- Ballooning Global Population
- Millennials Focus on Health & Wellness
- Focus of Young Working Women on Healthy Living
- Urbanization Trend
- Complexities and Challenges: Integration and Adulteration of Functional Food Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Functional Food Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
- Market Overview
- COVID-19 Triggers Interest in Immunity Boosting Diet, Driving Opportunities for Functional Food Ingredients Market
- Rising Consumption of Functional Foods & Beverages Boosts Market
- Healthy Functional Beverages Find Favor Among Consumers
- Demand for Products Promoting Gut and Digestive Health to Fuel Ingredients Market
- United States: A Niche yet Important Market for Prebiotics
- Inulin: A Major Prebiotics Ingredients
- Fiber Polydextrose, Oligofructose and Inulin: Notable Prebiotics for Gut and Digestive Health
- Prebiotics Maintain Gut Microbiome and Improve Sleep Patterns
CANADA
- Canada: A Key Supplier for Functional Ingredients and Foods
- Healthy Growth of Functional Foods Market to Propel Demand
- Rising Consumer Interest in Gut Health Products Drive Market Demand for Prebiotics
EUROPE
- Functional Food Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
- Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Boosts Growth Prospects
- Changing Demographics Propel Market Growth
- European Population By Age Group: Percentage Share Breakdown of Age Groups for 2020 & 2040
- Health Benefits Drive Adoption of Prebiotic Ingredients
- Major Products in Prebiotics Market
ASIA-PACIFIC
- Functional Food Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
- Asia-Pacific: A Promising Market for Functional Foods & Beverages
- Health and Wellness Trend Drives Strong Market Demand for Prebiotics
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stosp5