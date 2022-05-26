Medisca Drives Worldwide Access to Thyroid through Distribution License with SUANFARMA

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On March 16, 2022, Medisca, a global supplier of pharmaceutical ingredients and equipment, entered into an exclusive agreement with SUANFARMA, a European-based manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceutical ingredients, for the global supply and distribution of Thyroid Powder, USP, by leveraging its exclusive partnership with pharmaceutical manufacturer, Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (Deebio).

“Partnering with Deebio in June 2021 was a huge milestone for the pharmaceutical compounding industry as it allowed us to secure and stabilize the supply of high quality Thyroid Powder for the US market,” said Panagiota Danopoulos, Senior Vice President of Global Strategy & Innovation at Medisca.

“After going to market, we immediately realized that the demand for Thyroid Powder extended outside of our usual distribution channels to compounding pharmacies,” continued Danopoulos. “And we had the capacity to upscale supply to make this critical ingredient accessible to various markets, channels, and patients across the globe. A need we will now meet through our partnership with SUANFARMA.”

Already an existing partner and supplier of ingredients to Medisca, striking this agreement with SUANFARMA involved reinforcing a well-established symbiotic relationship between two companies committed to world-class quality, service, and price.

“The quality standards set, transparency created, and commitment established between Medisca and Deebio, is what gave us the confidence in choosing Medisca as our primary supplier of Thyroid Powder, USP,” said Gustavo Adolfo Porras, Head of Sales, North America at SUANFARMA. “We look forward to continuing to expand our strong relationship with Medisca.”

For Medisca, the mission is simple – to drive forward worldwide access to qualified products by developing strategic partnerships aligned to the same standards of quality, consistency, and affordability that define Medisca.

Medisca remains the leading supplier of Thyroid Powder, USP to compounding pharmacies. Available for purchase online here.

SUANFARMA will now streamline distribution to Medisca’s supply of Thyroid Powder, USP to other channels and markets.

About MEDISCA®

MEDISCA is a global leader in healthcare with well-established footings in pharmaceutical compounding and advancements in scientific labs, cosmetics, other healthcare industries. For 30+ years, MEDISCA has been serving pharmacies and allied healthcare institutions with cutting-edge offerings and passionate commitment, developing a worldwide network dedicated to personalized medicine. Through genuine relationships, worry-free experiences, convenient processes, and strategic global partnerships, MEDISCA provides top-quality and innovative products, industry-leading services, and world-class support systems. For more information visit www.medisca.com and follow us on Twitter at @medisca.

About SUANFARMA

SUANFARMA founded in 1993, is a B2B life science partner specialized in the development, production, and commercialization of ingredients for the pharmaceutical, veterinary and nutraceutical industries. Our facilities comply with the highest existing regulations in the pharmaceutical industry. With the support of a consolidated and strong commercial network with 12 local offices placed strategically around the world, SUANFARMA provides its services to more than 3.000 active customers in over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.suanfarma.com.