Nexeo Plastics Signs Agreement With Highsun to Distribute Resins Throughout the Americas

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor, is pleased to announce an agreement with Highsun Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Highsun Holding Group (also known as HSCC), to provide high-quality virgin polyamide resins to customers in the Americas.

“The number of packaging and virgin polymer applications continue to increase across the globe, and we are pleased to add Highsun’s high-quality products to our list of solutions,” said Arturo Hoyo, vice president, Nexeo Plastics Product Line Management. “Highsun is a leader in this market, and we are honored they have chosen to partner with us to carry their products.”

Highsun’s products are often ideal for mono and multilayer film applications that require thermoformability, improved oxygen and aroma barrier, and chemical and puncture resistance. Highsun resins are also an excellent option for compounding, extrusion and blow molding.

“Highsun’s and Nexeo Plastics’ synergistic competencies will create a valuable platform for our accelerated growth in the Americas. This partnership will see us harnessing the strength of Highsun’s world-leading polyamide polymerization capabilities and Nexeo Plastics’ integrated supply chain and its local network and relationships,” said Stanly Tan, Business General Manager, Highsun Engineering Plastics.

About Nexeo Plastics

Nexeo Plastics is a leading global thermoplastic resins distributor, representing quality products from world-class suppliers, and serving a diverse customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. From material selection assistance to identifying supply chain and inventory solutions, we go beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including automotive, healthcare, packaging, wire and cable, 3D printing and more. Learn more at www.nexeoplastics.com.

About HSCC

Founded in Fujian, China in 1984, HSCC has more than 8000 employees and is active in more than 30 countries and regions of the world. HSCC has taken the lead in completing the integration of the comprehensive nylon 6 industrial chains, from cyclohexanone (CYC)—caprolactam (CPL) —polymerization—spinning—texturizing—warping/weaving to dyeing and finishing. As an integrated player focused on PA6, HSCC is committed to continue to extend its industrial value chains to optimize synergies. More information about Highsun Group is available at https://www.hscc.com/