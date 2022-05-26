Diggerland USA Opens New Wave Pool, Crossing Crane Activity Pool, and adds new rides

WEST BERLIN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diggerland USA is ecstatic to announce the newest expansion to its Water Main aquatic park. Guests will enjoy our massive new wave pool, Claw Hammer Cove, and the new crossing activity pool, with a unique twist… giant overhead cranes that shower you with water in the Carpool Lane. Guests will also find expanded seating, additional cabanas, shade structures and the Splash N’ Dash sweets and treats concession to top off their day.

The Water Main expansion includes new rides in its 2022 lineup. The fully updated Shake N Roll features a 2-ton diesel roller along a fixed course. Test your skill on the new shapes mini excavator challenge or operate one of the new Crazy Cranes where you get to operate real-live cranes, lifting all kinds of objects.

Admission to The Water Main is included in the price of admission to Diggerland USA. Birthday party packages and group purchases are available that include access to The Water Main as well.

“With the opening of the expanded water park, we now offer more aquatic recreation and exciting water features for all age groups and experience,” said Ilya Girlya, co-owner/co-president. “We want our guests to know that The Water Main is an expansion of our attraction footprint and that we are not removing any of our existing attractions. Even more exciting, is being able to design and develop exclusive, unique construction rides that our patrons can only experience while visiting Diggerland USA”.

Diggerland USA and The Water Main offer unique family entertainment experiences as well as a great value. The 21-acre park is located in West Berlin, NJ and is readily accessible from major highways. The theme park is open on weekends, holidays, and when schools are generally not in session from mid-March through the December holidays. The Water Main is open for the summer, from Memorial Day through Labor Day on weekends and holidays. Both parks operate 7-days-a-week from June 21 through Sept. 7.

Visit diggerlandusa.com for special events, discounts, hours of operation or ticket and season pass information.