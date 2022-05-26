Global Amusement Park Market Report 2022-2026: Rise in Popularity of IoT-enabled Theme Parks will Lead to Sizable Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Amusement Park Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The amusement park market is poised to grow by $9.97 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.18%

The market is driven by the rising construction of amusement parks, the rise in the number of baby-boomer visitors, and the growing innovation and creativity in amusement parks.

This study identifies the introduction of virtual theme parks as one of the prime reasons driving the amusement park market growth during the next few years. Also, consumer preference for social distancing measures at amusement parks and rise in popularity of IoT-enabled theme parks will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the amusement park market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The amusement park market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading amusement park market vendors that include Ardent Leisure Group Ltd., Aspro Parks SA, CEDAR FAIR L.P., Comcast Corp., Compagnie des Alpes, Corparques, Efteling BV, Europa Park GmbH and Co Mack KG, Herschend Family Entertainment Corp., Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Co., Huaqiang Holdings Ltd., JB World Entretenimentos SA, Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd., PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA, Premier Parks LLC, Samsung C and T Corp., SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., Six Flags Entertainment Corp., The Walt Disney Co., and Village Roadshow Ltd.

Also, the amusement park market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Tickets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd.

Aspro Parks SA

CEDAR FAIR L.P.

Comcast Corp.

Compagnie des Alpes

Corparques

Efteling BV

Europa Park GmbH and Co Mack KG

Herschend Family Entertainment Corp.

Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Co.

Huaqiang Holdings Ltd.

JB World Entretenimentos SA

Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd.

PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA

Premier Parks LLC

Samsung C and T Corp.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

The Walt Disney Co.

Village Roadshow Ltd.

