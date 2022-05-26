ITZ Sports Performance Teams Up with Ballogy to Elevate Athlete Development at Every Level

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the industry standard for youth athletic skills measurement and tracking, and leading exposure platform, today announced an exclusive partnership with ITZ Sports Performance, the premier basketball training and sports performance facility in Spokane Valley, Washington. With specialized sports facilities intensely competing to draw top athletes, Ballogy offers ITZ Sports Performance an innovative way to deliver the ultimate basketball training and development curriculum.

“Ballogy gives us an additional competitive advantage over other sports facilities and complements our existing player development programs,” said Tom Emory, director of ITZ Sports Performance. “We are excited to be able to offer players such an innovative approach to basketball training and a new level of exposure and visibility across the college landscape. We will be the only facility in Spokane to offer the Ballogy Skills Assessment and curriculum for free to its membership.”

The Ballogy Skills Assessment (BSA), an objective shooting test administered exclusively on the Ballogy app, is the result of extensive research and feedback gathered from middle school, high school, and college-level coaches and athletes. The BSA challenges players of all skill levels to make free throws, short-range, midrange, and long-range shots from various locations at game speed. Video of the test is captured in the Ballogy app and reviewed, verified, and scored by Ballogy. The resulting verified score provides key points of data for shooting evaluations. In preparation for the Ballogy Skills Assessment, Ballogy offers a development plan and curriculum for all athletes at any stage in their basketball journey.

“ITZ Sports Performance is a one-of-a-kind facility with a unique approach to developing athletes,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We are extremely proud to be partnering with them to offer the first performance analytics app that enables basketball players at any skill level to track their development and measurably improve their skills.”

The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools, and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. To learn more, please visit https://www.ballogy.com/.

About ITZ Sports Performance

Located in Spokane Valley, ITZ Sports Performance is a premier indoor basketball training and sports facility. It is the home of the best in state-of-the-art sports technology. For more information about ITZ Sports Performance and its basketball training programs, please visit https://www.itzsportsperformance.com/.