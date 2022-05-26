Anghami, Volkswagen Partner to Promote Safer Driving

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volkswagen Middle East has partnered with music streaming platform Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) to promote safe driving using Anghami’s Auto Car Mode, a unique User Interface (UI).

According to research by Anghami, over 60 million songs are listened to by people while driving each month. To ensure drivers remain safe on the road while using the music platform, Anghami’s Auto Car Mode UI makes buttons bigger and clearer resulting in less distractions for people while driving.

Volkswagen will be the exclusive mobility partner and sponsor for the Auto Car Mode. The collaboration between the two brands comes after the successful campaign by Volkswagen in 2021, where the brands created a calming playlist to promote safer driving.

Elie Habib, co-founder and CTO of Anghami said, “Driving is a daily routine for many of us, and our users, and to ensure our audience remains safe while driving, we have launched the Auto Car Mode feature, which Volkswagen has partnered with. The feature makes a few changes to the interface bringing larger buttons that are easier to tap on while drivers are busy looking at the road.”

“Safety is and will always be a top priority for Volkswagen. As an automotive brand it is our responsibility to make drivers aware of the importance of safe driving by helping them adopt safer habits. We are pleased to partner with Anghami’s Auto Car Mode feature as we strive to achieve safer roads in the Middle East,” added Anja Petrovski, Marketing & PR Director of Volkswagen Middle East.

The Auto Car Mode is a year-long partnership between Anghami and Volkswagen.

In recent news, Anghami reported its advertising revenues touched $9.8m, with the advertising gross margin growing from 38 per cent in 2020 to 53 per cent in 2021.

About Anghami Inc.

The first, most established and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the go-to destination for Arabic and International music and entertainment, creating artists, and connecting people. With its extensive eco-system of music, podcasts, events and more, Anghami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate and share their voice with the world.

Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA to digitize the region’s music. Today, it has the largest catalog comprising 72 million songs and licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists, and distributors, available for 75 million registered users. Anghami has established 40+ Telco partnerships to facilitate subscriptions and customer acquisitions, in parallel to building long-term relationships with and featuring music from major music labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and the Merlin Network and is constantly licensing and producing new and original content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA and has recently expanded into the US and Canada, with Europe in the pipeline. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Anghami’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “start,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Anghami’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on Anghami’s business; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Anghami; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Anghami may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Anghami’s registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-260234) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which was declared effective on December 16, 2021, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Anghami and available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Anghami cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Anghami cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, Anghami does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.