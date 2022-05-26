Wellington-Altus Partners with CapIntel to Put More Innovation in Advisors’ Hands

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA & TORONTO & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapIntel, a leading financial technology company that improves day-to-day workflow efficiency and fund analysis for financial advisors announces a strategic relationship with Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus), the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada. CapIntel’s leading technology will further optimize how the firm’s advisors build and present client portfolios.

"Our advisors are known for providing outstanding client outcomes," said Jordy Chilcott, President, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth. "CapIntel’s platform enables our team to showcase the expertise and investment options that come with being a Wellington-Altus client while giving them more time to nurture client relationships and support their overall financial well-being."

Like CapIntel, Wellington-Altus has embraced innovation as a key differentiator in the wealth management space and values the importance of investing in technology. Specifically, CapIntel's technology streamlines common archaic systems, maximizes efficiency, and reduces wastage of time and resources while laying the groundwork for developing more organic client-advisor relationships. Building a client portfolio is not only about planning but also about human connection, responsiveness, and the ability to quickly and decisively change course—an ethos that aligns with Wellington-Altus' approach to service excellence.

"Ultimately, CapIntel's mission is to harness technological potential while enhancing customer relationships and outcomes," said James Rockwood, Founder and CEO of CapIntel. "Highly personalized and individually tailored advice is now the gold standard for servicing clients, and Wellington-Altus has always remained ahead of the industry in making technology investments to ensure this standard is not only met but exceeded."

As the rapid advances in innovation continue, wealth advisors will increasingly leverage digital tools to deliver investment opportunities. This is seen through CapIntel continuing to build an impressive client roster that features some of the largest and most innovative financial service companies in North America. Free from juggling manual processes, with the use of CapIntel, advisors are enabled to focus further on holistic discussions about the client’s needs.

With more than $20 billion in assets under administration, Wellington-Altus has a track record of investing in technology as a differentiator for advisor and client experiences, which has helped fuel the firm’s unstoppable momentum as a disrupter in the financial services industry.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a financial technology company leading the way in developing intuitive, web-based applications for financial professionals. CapIntel is on a mission to elevate personal finance, and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments. CapIntel's platform helps financial advisors provide better service to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 10,000 advisors and 3 of the 5 Big Banks in Canada on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth—the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $20 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers, and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2022 Brokerage Report Card.