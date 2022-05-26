Later Unveils Brand New TikTok Features and Tools Through Official TikTok Partnership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Later, the leading social media marketing and commerce platform for small business owners and creators, announced a major new partner integration with TikTok, the world's leading platform for short videos. Later is one of the inaugural partners to be awarded TikTok's Content Marketing badge as part of the TikTok Marketing Partner Program, and this new partnership sees Later integrate a number of exciting new features into its platform for its customers, including:

Auto Publish for TikTok: an all-new feature allowing users to schedule TikTok posts ahead of time to be published automatically.

an all-new feature allowing users to schedule TikTok posts ahead of time to be published automatically. TikTok Conversations: a first-of-a-kind tool allowing users to engage with followers, providing them with the ability to easily reply to, like, pin, hide, and delete TikTok comments.

a first-of-a-kind tool allowing users to engage with followers, providing them with the ability to easily reply to, like, pin, hide, and delete TikTok comments. TikTok Analytics: access to analytics to measure, track, and review their post performance, and also optimize their profile.

TikTok’s popularity and prevalence with the creator community continues to skyrocket and it announced that it exceeded one billion monthly active users in September last year.1

“We understand the incredible value that creators and small business owners bring to the whole content ecosystem and we provide them with powerful technology solutions to make the most impact possible,” comments Roger Patterson, Co-Founder & President, Later. “We’re thrilled to officially partner with TikTok to drive even more meaningful results for customers, empowering them further, and supercharging their ongoing success.”

Almost 7 million creators and small business owners use Later’s suite of social media tools to visually plan and schedule social content, drive traffic, and increase their sales. With this unique technology, coupled with providing free educational resources and content to their customer base, Later has helped millions of customers grow their brands and businesses online.

Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok, comments: "At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands to develop great content that resonates with their communities. We are excited to welcome our new content marketing partners into the TikTok Marketing Partner Program, and to be collaborating with some of the most trusted partners in the industry. These partners will provide marketers with simple, effective tools to help them to regularly publish content, gain valuable performance insight, and meaningfully engage with their communities."

Since its launch in 2016, Later’s Linkin.bio feature has generated over 2 billion pageviews for users worldwide, capturing valuable insights on the social profiles and content that drive traffic. Later users can also use Linkin.bio for TikTok, allowing them to build a mini page built out of their TikTok profile, helping followers discover more about them, their favorite products, and brands.

Later makes it easy to visually plan and schedule social content, drive traffic, and increase sales – empowering customers to turn their passions into possibilities. Later recently announced that it has joined forces with Mavrck, the leading influencer marketing platform for enterprise consumer brands, to solve measurement and monetization for the creator economy.

For more information on today’s news, please visit: https://later.com/tiktok/

About Later

Later is the leading social media marketing and commerce platform that helps small business owners and creators grow their brands and businesses online. With a unique combination of tools, machine-learning-based recommendations, and education, Later makes it easy to visually plan & schedule social content, drive traffic, and increase sales – empowering customers to turn their passions into possibilities.

Proudly based in Vancouver, BC, Later started at a hackathon in 2014. Six months later, Latergramme launched to almost 20,000 people waiting to use the first version. The Later web and iOS mobile app were launched in May of 2014. Shortly after, Later launched an Android mobile app and continued the journey into the visual content marketing space. Profitable and debt-free, Later has become the pioneer for visual marketing in the social and digital age, operating at the intersection of content, social, and commerce. Maintaining its market lead and independence, the company is now the leading visual marketing platform for Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest in the world with over six million users, and in 2022 was ranked #18 in Canada in Deloitte’s Fast 50 list, #119 in North America, and placed 51st in the Globe and Mail’s Fastest Growing Companies list.

About TikTok Marketing Partners Program

The TikTok Marketing Partners Program is a community of carefully selected and innovative 3rd party technology and service companies that enable marketers to get started, grow their strategy, and find repeatable success. TikTok badge Partners who have a diverse range of industry expertise and a proven track record of success on TikTok in Creative, Measurement, Campaign Management, Effects, Sound and Commerce categories. To learn more about the TikTok Marketing Partners Program, click here: TikTok Marketing Partners